Bears 2023 training camp: Press conferences after second practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Thursday for their second training camp workout, which was the first open to the public this summer.

There were no shortage of storylines from Day 2, which included rookie Tyler Scott’s blazing speed and Justin Fields and DJ Moore putting on another show.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ second practice, which included offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn and running back Khalil Herbert. General manager Ryan Poles also discussed tight end Cole Kmet’s recent extension.

OC Luke Getsy

RB Khalil Herbert, LB Jack Sanborn, LB T.J. Edwards

GM Ryan Poles

