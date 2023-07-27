Bears 2023 training camp: Press conferences from first practice

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp on Wednesday with their first training camp workout, which was closed to the public.

There were no shortage of storylines from Day 1, which included tight end Cole Kmet’s contract extension, a smooth first practice and Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s growing connection.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ first practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, Kmet and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

HC Matt Eberflus

TE Cole Kmet

WRs Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney

Official Highlights

Back like we never left 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oHccGsqv7f — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire