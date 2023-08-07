Bears 2023 training camp: Press conferences after Family Fest

The Chicago Bears held their annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, which marked their 10th training camp practice.

There were no shortage of storylines from Day 10, which included the offense’s sharpest performance in the last few days. Quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive day, where his connections with receivers DJ Moore and Chase Claypool continued to shine. Chicago’s injury list continues to grow, although head coach Matt Eberflus said there aren’t any long-term injury concerns for the players who have been held out of practice.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ 10th practice, which included Eberflus, defensive tackle Justin Jones and Moore.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire