Bears 2023 training camp: Press conferences after Day 8

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their eighth workout of training camp.

There were no shortage of storylines from Day 8, even in a slower paced, non-padded practice. That included redemption for the offense following a brutal outing on Wednesday, as well as standout performances, including wide receiver Chase Claypool and rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Here’s a look at the press conferences following the Bears’ eighth practice, which included head coach Matt Eberflus, safety Eddie Jackson, running back Roschon Johnson and new defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire