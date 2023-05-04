Bears 2023 third-round pick: DT Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears selected South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the 64th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick rundown on Pickens:

Height: 6-4

Weight: 291

Age: 23

From: Anderson, SC

Breakdown: The Bears had one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL last year and allowed the most rushing touchdowns. The combination of Pickens and Gervon Dexter bulk up the middle of the defense by adding two players who can control the line of scrimmage. Pickens is an explosive one-gap run defender and upgrades the interior of the Bears’ defense. — Nate Atkins

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A three-year starter at South Carolina, Pickens lined up primarily near the A-gap in defensive coordinator Clayton White’s even-based front. The third-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Gamecocks (behind Jadeveon Clowney and Marcus Lattimore), his statistical resume didn’t live up to that hype, but he was a dependable interior lineman the last four seasons. With his initial movements at the snap, Pickens has the quickness to shoot gaps and the strength to control them. While he has pass rush tools, his move transitions and shed skills are underdeveloped. Pickens must continue to hone his hand techniques as a rusher and anchor in the run game, but he plays on his feet with the agility, balance and length to instinctively react to blockers. He projects as a rotational tackle as a rookie with starting upside.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Athletic interior defender with experience and length as a gap-control tackle but the quickness and play traits that might be better-suited to attacking upfield. Pickens has a disruptive first step that creates advantages for him as both a run defender and pass rusher. He plays with harmonious hands and feet to elude blockers or play off them, but he’s likely to get moved around by NFL drive blockers. Pickens has the ability to play both tackle spots in a one-gapping front and has rotational value with the potential to see starter’s reps.”

They said it: “We’re looking for guys who are big, long and can run and are interchangeable: nose, three-technique. You get kind of chipped up through the season, so you want guys that can fit in different spots. Both of these guys have the ability to do that, so it allows us to be versatile and deep for the entire season.” — Bears GM Ryan Poles

