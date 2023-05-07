Bears 2023 seventh-round pick: S Kendall Williamson

The Chicago Bears selected Stanford safety Kendall Williamson with the 258th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick rundown on Williamson:

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203

Age: 23

From: Snellville, GA

Breakdown: Williamson is a high-character, high-motor player that is solid in run support but doesn’t have the coverage skills expected from an NFL safety. Culturally, Williamson is a great late-round pick. He will compete in minicamp and possibly training camp on special teams. He’s a high-energy player who will embody the HITS principle, but talent-wise, he seems destined for the practice squad or out of the NFL. — Nate Atkins

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Williamson offers good measurables and testing numbers, but he’s lacking in production and consistency. He plays with good route recognition when hovering in off-man coverage, but he might not have the range needed to handle expanded areas of responsibility. He’s willing in run support but overestimates his pursuit speed and misses tackles.”

They said it: “Size-speed-range” and is “going to be really good on special teams as well.” — Bears GM Ryan Poles

RAS card

Highlights

