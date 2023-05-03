Bears 2023 second-round pick: CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears selected Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson with the 56th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick rundown on Stevenson:

Height: 6-0

Weight: 198

Age: 22

From: Miami, FL

Breakdown: Stevenson is an excellent fit for the Bears’ Cover 2 scheme. Not only is he a high-motor player, but he’s willing to be physical and come up to stop the run. He has high potential if he can become more consistent in his technique. — Nate Atkins

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A two-year starter at Miami, Stevenson was an outside cornerback in former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s man-coverage scheme. After playing the “STAR” nickel position at Georgia (against his wishes), he transferred closer to home to play cornerback and combined for 14 passes defended and three interceptions in two seasons. Stevenson is an above-average size/speed athlete with physical toughness and brash swagger that many coaches covet as foundational traits for their man-cover defenders. He isn’t shy bumping and riding the hip of route runners, but his physical play style leaves him unbalanced mid-route and at the catch point, which will be tougher to hide from officials in the NFL. Overall, Stevenson needs to become more disciplined in coverage and versus the run, but he is a long, rangy corner with the speed and short-area athleticism to stay in phase. He is a press-man corner on the perimeter with NFL starting ability.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Big cornerback with the size and play strength to help match up with bigger receivers in the league. Stevenson is patient but physical in press-man and has good recovery speed when he falls behind. He struggles as a pattern matcher in off-man and had issues with busts in zone, so he might be scheme-dependent. Stevenson is talented when attacking the catch point and has the ball skills to make plays on 50/50 throws. He needs to become more consistent in run support but has the physical attributes to become a starter in a press-man scheme.”

They said it: “He really flashed to us even more at the Senior Bowl in one-on-ones and some of those press techniques and you’re like, ‘Man, this guy is long and physical.’ You’ve got to be confident to get in someone’s face and take care of business on the line of scrimmage. He did that with an unbelievable skill set and length and all that.” — Bears GM Ryan Poles

