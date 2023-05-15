Bears' 2023 QB path is manageable even with Patrick Mahomes on schedule

Ranking QBs Bears face in 2023: From Mahomes and Herbert to Howell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final piece of the NFL offseason fell into place last Thursday when the league revealed the schedule for the 2023 season.

The Bears' path is a manageable one. They'll get more rest than their opponents and travel the third-fewest miles in the league. They face expected bottom feeders in Washington, Atlanta, and Arizona.

Chicago faces a murderer's row of the NFL's best running backs, from Aaron Jones to Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs, and rookie Bijan Robinson.

But the Bears get off relatively easy when it comes to opposing quarterbacks. Yes, they face Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, but after those superstars, very few opposing quarterbacks should strike fear into the Bears' hearts. There are JAGs (Just A Guys) and a JAG+ or two. But there are also quarterbacks the Bears should beat as they look to hop on the escalator from NFC North basement to eventual Super Bowl contention. (At least, that's the plan.)

Here are (unofficial) May rankings of the quarterbacks the Bears will face in 2023, from a legend in his prime to guys who should keep their resumes handy.

Tier 1 -- The Baby GOAT

Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes gets a tier all to himself.

Even in the loaded AFC, no quarterback comes close to touching his throne. Since being named starter in 2018, Mahomes has thrown for at least 4,000 yards and 26 touchdown passes in every season. The Bears have never had a 4,000-yard passer in their history.

Last season, the NFL MVP threw for 5,250 yards and 51 touchdowns in his first season without Tyreek Hill.

Best of luck stopping him.

Tier 2 -- The Superstar

Justin Herbert

Herbert isn't on Mahomes' level, but he's still one of the NFL's five or six best quarterbacks.

In his first three seasons, Herbert has thrown for 14,089 yards and 94 touchdowns.

The Chargers' offense should look different under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Expect an even more dangerous Herbert in 2023.

Tier 3 -- JAGS and JAG+(s)

Derek Carr

Kirk Cousins

Jared Goff

Jimmy Garoppolo

Kyler Murray

Russell Wilson

Deshaun Watson

There are three types of quarterbacks in the NFL. There are guys you win because of, guys you win with, and guys you win in spite of.

At the moment, all six of these quarterbacks fall in that middle section. They are good, established NFL quarterbacks in the 10-20 range in the NFL pecking order.

Guys like Murray, Watson, and Wilson have higher ceilings than the other three, but I'm not sure what to expect from them in 2023.

Wilson was horrible during his first season in Denver, but new head coach Sean Payton could have the fairy dust needed to help Wilson turn back the clock.

Murray is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered toward the end of last season. He should be back by the time the Cardinals visit Soldier Field in Week 15, but we know little about the Cardinals' offense without Kliff Kingsbury pulling the strings. It could be good (likely), but it's a complete unknown at the moment.

As for Watson, he looked rusty in his return to the field last season. That's understandable, given the amount of time missed. Will he rediscover his top-five form in 2023? Or is he "just a guy" now?

I know who Cousins, Carr, and Goff are under center. They are capable of winning throws and horrific, backbreaking mistakes. They are beatable but can also get hot and torch you.

Tier 4 -- The Unknown

Bryce Young

Young was the unquestioned top quarterback in the 2023 draft class.

But rookie quarterbacks are prone to ebbs and flows.

Sometimes rookie quarterbacks come out of the gate strong. Justin Herbert threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions during his rookie season.

Sometimes the first season is rocky before a big jump comes in Year 2 or Year 3. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts come to mind.

And sometimes, things break down before even getting off the ground. See: Rosen, Josh.

I believe in Young. He is an incredibly quick processor who makes quick decisions with pinpoint accuracy.

I think he'll be good. But will it happen in Year 1?

Tier 5 -- "OK, we should beat these guys."

Jordan Love

Sam Howell

Desmond Ridder

Baker Mayfield

This tier is filled with guys who might be on a new team or looking for a different league next season.

I am the lone person left on Baker Island. I burned the dock, and I'm alone with no chance of rescue in sight. I still believe he can be an above-average starter with the right pieces around him, but I'd be lying if I put him in a different tier.

We haven't seen a lot of Love, but what we have seen has been underwhelming. He doesn't do anything at an elite level. The run game in Green Bay should help. It also feels improbable that one franchise would have three straight Hall of Fame quarterbacks. But we'll see come Week 1.

The Falcons messed up by passing on Justin Fields in 2021. Kyle Pitts is a good player, but using the No. 4 pick on a tight end/wide receiver hybrid when Fields was right there was a tough whiff. Ridder seemed fine in limited action last season. His mobility is nice, but it feels like his ceiling is "game-manager plus," like Carr or Cousins. But he's not there yet.

As for Howell, I'm going to need to see a lot before I think Washington isn't blowing holes in its own hull to sink to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

