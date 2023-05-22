Bears’ 2023 projected depth chart as OTAs get underway

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), which kick off May 22.

General manager Ryan Poles has continued to retool the roster this offseason, adding some potential impact players on both offense and defense.

The Bears’ offense is expected to make strides this season, where quarterback Justin Fields will be looking to take a step forward in a pivotal Year 3 with an upgraded supporting cast around him.

Chicago’s defense is looking to rebound following a brutal 2022 season, where they struggled to get after the quarterback and stop the run. We’ll see if Poles’ latest additions can help remedy that.

We’re projecting what the Bears’ depth chart looks like as OTAs get underway, where there’s more consistency on offense.

Quarterback

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Position 1st team 2nd team 3rd team Other QB Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman Tyson Bagent

Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman and Bagent will compete for the third spot.

Running back

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.

Wide receiver

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.

Tight end

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The starting offensive line is set following the additions of rookie Wright and free-agent addition Davis to shore up the right side of the line. Jones is entering his second season at left tackle, Jenkins is shifting to left guard and Whitehair moves to center.

Edge rusher

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Look for Chicago to add another veteran to the mix.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.

Linebacker

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.

Special teams

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.

Projected starting offense

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

QB Justin Fields RB Khalil Herbert WR DJ Moore WR Chase Claypool WR Darnell Mooney TE Cole Kmet LT Braxton Jones LG Teven Jenkins C Cody Whitehair RG Nate Davis RT Darnell Wright

Projected starting defense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

DE DeMarcus Walker DT Justin Jones DT Andrew Billings DE Trevis Gipson LB Tremaine Edmunds LB T.J. Edwards CB Jaylon Johnson CB Kyler Gordon CB Tyrique Stevenson S Eddie Jackson S Jaquan Brisker

Projected starting special teams

© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales

