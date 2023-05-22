Bears’ 2023 projected depth chart as OTAs get underway
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of organized team activities (OTAs), which kick off May 22.
General manager Ryan Poles has continued to retool the roster this offseason, adding some potential impact players on both offense and defense.
The Bears’ offense is expected to make strides this season, where quarterback Justin Fields will be looking to take a step forward in a pivotal Year 3 with an upgraded supporting cast around him.
Chicago’s defense is looking to rebound following a brutal 2022 season, where they struggled to get after the quarterback and stop the run. We’ll see if Poles’ latest additions can help remedy that.
We’re projecting what the Bears’ depth chart looks like as OTAs get underway, where there’s more consistency on offense.
Quarterback
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
QB
Justin Fields
PJ Walker
Fields is entering a pivotal third season with the Bears, where the expectation is he takes a step forward in the passing game. The team signed Walker to serve as Fields’ backup and released Trevor Siemian shortly after. Peterman and Bagent will compete for the third spot.
Running back
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
RB
D’Onta Foreman
Roschon Johnson
FB
The Bears overhauled the running back room after David Montgomery exited in free agency. They signed Foreman and Homer in free agency and drafted Johnson in the fourth round, and Johnson should challenge for reps with Herbert and Foreman. The team also re-signed fullback Blasingame to a two-year deal.
Wide receiver
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
WR
WR
Tyler Scott
Aron Cruickshank
WR
Thyrick Pitts
The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group with the addition of Moore, who was part of the trade for the No. 1 pick with the Panthers. Now, Chicago’s top wideouts include Moore, Mooney and Claypool, as well as Jones and St. Brown. In the fourth round of the draft, they selected Scott, a speedster who should be a vertical threat.
Tight end
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
TE
Kmet is coming off a career year with the Bears, where he was a big part of the passing game. Chicago signed Tonyan to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as a nice complement to Kmet. Tonyan is more of a receiver than a blocker, and he should factor into the red zone approach.
Offensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
LT
Roy Mbaeteka
Josh Lugg
LG
Ja’Tyre Carter
Gabriel Houy
C
Lucas Patrick
RG
Lucas Patrick
RT
Robert Haskins, Lorenz Metz
The starting offensive line is set following the additions of rookie Wright and free-agent addition Davis to shore up the right side of the line. Jones is entering his second season at left tackle, Jenkins is shifting to left guard and Whitehair moves to center.
Edge rusher
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
DE
DE
D’Anthony Jones
The Bears still have some work to do at edge rusher, but the group is headlined by Walker, Gipson, Green and Robinson. Look for Chicago to add another veteran to the mix.
Interior defensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
DT
DT
Gervon Dexter
Travis Bell
The Bears upgraded the interior of the defensive line with the additions of Billings, as well as drafted Dexter and Pickens, who will be key rotational pieces with Jones and Billings.
Linebacker
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
WLB
MLB
Micah Baskerville
SLB
Dylan Cole
Kuony Deng
The Bears overhauled the linebacker position and free agency, and the team’s starting linebackers are set with Edwards, Edmunds and Sanborn. But the team landed a potential steal in Sewell, who will be key depth and a special teams contributor.
Cornerback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
CB
Kindle Vildor
CB
CB
Tyrique Stevenson
Greg Stroman Jr., Michael Ojemudia
The Bears found a quality third cornerback in Stevenson, who they traded up for in the second round of the draft. He’ll join Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. Smith, a fifth-round selection, should serve as key depth behind Johnson.
Safety
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st team
2nd team
3rd team
Other
FS
Eddie Jackson
Macon Clark
SS
Bralen Trahan
There’s no doubt that Jackson and Brisker will lead a strong safety group for Chicago. While DeAndre Houston-Carson remains unsigned, that could mean an increased role for Hicks in his second season. The Bears also drafted Williamson late in the seventh round.
Special teams
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position
1st team
2nd team
K
P
LS
Patrick Scales
The Bears re-signed Scales to a one-year deal to keep their special teams trio in tact heading into 2023. Chicago has consistency with their core specialists in Santos, Gill and Scales, who are heading into their second year together. The team also added competition at kicker with undrafted rookie Szmyt.
Projected starting offense
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
QB
Justin Fields
RB
Khalil Herbert
WR
DJ Moore
WR
Chase Claypool
WR
Darnell Mooney
TE
Cole Kmet
LT
Braxton Jones
LG
Teven Jenkins
C
Cody Whitehair
RG
Nate Davis
RT
Darnell Wright
Projected starting defense
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
DE
DeMarcus Walker
DT
Justin Jones
DT
Andrew Billings
DE
Trevis Gipson
LB
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
T.J. Edwards
CB
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Kyler Gordon
CB
Tyrique Stevenson
S
Eddie Jackson
S
Jaquan Brisker
Projected starting special teams
© Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
K
Cairo Santos
P
Trenton Gill
LS
Patrick Scales
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]