Bears 2023 preseason schedule features AFC slate

The Chicago Bears unveiled their 2023 schedule on Thursday night. But before the regular season gets underway, Chicago will play three preseason games.

The Bears will host two preseason contests at Soldier Field — to open and close the preseason — and hit the road for the second game. (Dates and times to be announced).

There’s plenty to look forward to during the preseason, including Justin Fields getting his first game action with new WR1 DJ Moore. It’ll give the new offensive line grouping time to develop a rapport and give the new-look defense some valuable reps.

Two years ago, the preseason schedule was trimmed from four games to three games, which still gives some of the younger players trying to prove themselves and earn a roster spot.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ three-game preseason schedule, which features an All-AFC slate:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire