Bears 2023 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at wide receiver?

The 2023 offseason is officially in full swing, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what should be one of the busiest springs in recent memory.

Armed with $98.6 million in cap space, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will have plenty of opportunities to improve the team roster in free agency, while also needing to make key decisions on which players they should let walk.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2023 offseason. Next up is wide receiver, a position that was bolstered during the 2022 season, but one that could use another difference maker.

Who's on the roster?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Darnell Mooney

Chase Claypool

Equanimeous St. Brown

Velus Jones Jr.

Mooney entered the season as the unquestioned WR1 but saw his production dip from his 2021 campaign thanks in part to a slow start. Over the first three weeks, Mooney had just four catches for 27 yards and no scores. But getting into the middle of the season, his totals improved. From Week 4 through Week 11, Mooney averaged 58 yards per game, nearly on par with his 2021 season. Mooney had 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games but missed the final five games with an ankle injury. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Mooney is eligible for an extension but will his injury impact those potential discussions?

After Mooney, there was no clear second option in the passing game until midseason when the Bears acquired Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Claypool had a productive tenure with the Steelers but was slow to catch on with the Bears. He had just 14 catches for 140 yards and no touchdowns in seven games. Like Mooney, Claypool has one more year left on his deal and needs a strong 2023 campaign to ensure he gets paid. He’ll have the benefit of a full offseason to learn the playbook and get acclimated with Fields.

Story continues

The other two receivers currently on the roster, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Velus Jones Jr., are depth players for the time being. The Bears took a flyer on St. Brown last offseason, and he wound up having his best year since his rookie year, catching 21 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he became a key asset in the running game thanks to his blocking. The Bears signed him to another one-year deal just prior to the end of the season. Jones, on the other hand, was slow to get going as a rookie. He flashed impressive athleticism but struggled to get on the field for much of the season. It wasn’t until the final few weeks he began to show the promise that led the Bears to picking him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) celebrates his first quarter touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills with wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Dante Pettis

N’Keal Harry

Byron Pringle

Out of all the receivers set to hit free agency, Pettis was the most productive for the Bears in 2022. He had 245 yards receiving on 19 catches with three touchdowns, which led the receiving corps. Pettis was also valuable on punt returns, averaging 9.1 yards per return after taking over for Jones. Given his versatility, Pettis may have a shot to come back to the Bears this spring.

Harry was acquired via trade with the New England Patriots last summer in a low-risk, high-reward situation. He had worn out his welcome in New England and had an opportunity to reset his career as a former first-round pick. That didn’t happen though as Harry dealt with an ankle injury that shelved him for the first part of the year and wasn’t targeted often when he returned. He had just seven receptions on nine targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Because of his little usage, it would be a surprise to see him return.

Pringle was the most notable receiver to sign with the Bears last offseason. He signed a one-year, $4.125 million contract after a career year with the Kansas City Chiefs with 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Pringle failed to reach those same heights, however. He was injured for a portion of the season and wasn’t much of a factor in the passing game. Pringle had just 10 catches for 135 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps the Bears give him another shot, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Who might join the Bears?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) stiff arms Washington Football Team cornerback Danny Johnson (36)during their football game on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Washington 10080 102421wag

The free agent crop of wide receivers isn’t as robust as it once was. Many of the top receivers slated to hit the market, such as D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown, have signed long-term deals already. That leaves players such as Allen Lazard, Jakobi Meyers, Mecole Hardman, and D.J. Chark as some of the top available options.

With only four wide receivers on the team at the moment, the Bears will likely target one or two players in free agency. Hardman is an intriguing option given his speed and quickness. Lazard would give the Bears another big-bodied pass catcher and has familiarity with Getsy. Or the Bears might find someone who gets cut in the coming weeks as a cap casualty. Chicago can go a few different ways with this and they may also target someone during the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. It’s not the deepest position on the market, but some decent players will be available.

Positional need: High

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (10) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

With Claypool and Mooney, the Bears have a pair of solid WR2s who have different playing styles that can help move the chains. But they’re still devoid of that true top receiving option that can take over games. The top receiving threat on the Bears last year was tight end Cole Kmet and no disrespect to him, but having a player with less than 550 receiving yards as the best option isn’t going to cut it.

If the Bears could find a way to pry a veteran receiver away, such as DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen from the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, or wind up with one of the top receivers in the draft like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it would elevate this group in a big way. Right now, they have decent depth at best and we saw what that looks like when Fields is trying to orchestrate a game-winning drive.

The Bears have other pressing needs on their team but a great receiver is one of them. It will be interesting to see how the Bears try and fill that void.

2023 offseason position previews

Quarterback Running back Wide receiver Tight end (2/17) Offensive line (2/18) Edge rusher (2/19) Defensive line (2/20) Linebacker (2/21) Cornerback (2/22) Safety (2/23) Special teams (2/24)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire