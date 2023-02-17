Bears 2023 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at tight end?

The 2023 offseason is officially in full swing, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what should be one of the busiest springs in recent memory.

Armed with $98.6 million in cap space, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will have plenty of opportunities to improve the team roster in free agency, while also needing to make key decisions on which players they should let walk.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2023 offseason. Next up is tight end, a position that needs some depth behind Cole Kmet.

Who's on the roster?

Cole Kmet

Jake Tonges

Chase Allen

Kmet is coming off a breakout season with the Bears, despite it being a down year in the passing game. Kmet led the Bears in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7) — also a career high. More than that, he proved to be the most reliable pass catcher for quarterback Justin Fields. While Kmet certainly needs to improve as a blocker, he’s proven to be a valuable asset for Luke Getsy’s offense. And he’s someone who’s proven to be a security blanket of sorts for Fields. Now, Kmet is heading into a contract year, where he’s one of three members from the 2020 draft class expected to earn contract extensions.

The other tight ends on the roster are last year’s undrafted rookies, Tonges and Allen, who spent most of the 2022 season on the practice squad. Tonges appeared in four games, where he saw limited action, while Allen appeared in one game against the Bills. Tonges and Allen should provide depth and serve as training camp bodies. But they’re not expected to impact contributors in 2023.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Ryan Griffin

Trevon Wesco

While Kmet had an impressive season, there was a significant drop-off from him to backs Griffin and Wesco. Griffin was signed in free agency with the expectation that he would be Kmet’s primary backup. Unfortunately, Griffin failed to get much going in the receiver department, as he had just four catches for 26 yards. But he was productive as a blocker, which was an important aspect of the offense. Still, it doesn’t feel like Griffin did enough to warrant another look in 2023. The Bears claimed Wesco off waivers before the start of the season, and he actually took away snaps from Griffin at one point, which speaks to what the team saw from him. Wesco proved to be an effective blocker, which is why Chicago might consider bringing him back in 2023.

Who might join the Bears?

While the Bears have Kmet in place for at least another season, they need to upgrade the tight end group around him. Luckily, there should be some options in free agency and the NFL draft. Most notably, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is set to hit the free agent market — and it doesn’t seem like Miami will try to keep him. He’s the kind of playmaker that Justin Fields needs, and he’s proven to be a consistent pass catcher. Some other notable tight ends becoming free agents next month include Dallas’ Dalton Schultz, Jacksonville’s Evan Engram, Tennessee’s Austin Hooper and Cincinnati’s Hayden Hurst.

But if Chicago isn’t willing to shell out a ton of money for those top veteran options, the tight end class in this year’s NFL draft has some intriguing options. That includes Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Purdue’s Payne Durham.

Positional need: Moderate

Considering Kmet is the only tight end on the roster (who was actually on the active roster) heading into 2023, tight end is a position that needs to be addressed this offseason. More than that, it needs an upgrade after Griffin and Wesco failed to make a significant impact. The Bears need to find someone to pair with Kmet, who is coming off a breakout season — despite Chicago having the worst passing game in the league. Kmet is entering a contract year, and he’s one of Justin Fields’ favorite weapons. So the expectation is Kmet will be heavily involved in the passing game next season. With that said, there are more pressing needs ahead of a busy offseason. Still, tight end is a position that deserves some attention.

