Bears 2023 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at quarterback?

The 2023 offseason is officially in full swing and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what should be one of the busiest springs in recent memory.

Armed with $98.6 million in cap space, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will have plenty of opportunities to improve the team roster in free agency, while also needing to make key decisions on which players they should let walk.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2023 offseason. First up is quarterback, where Justin Fields established himself as QB1 after his second season in the league.

Who's on the roster?

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Fields entered the 2022 season as the unquestioned leader of the team and took a sizeable step in his development. The second-year pro improved upon his rookie production, completing 192 of 318 passes (60.4%) for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But it was his rushing that took the league by storm. Fields became just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards. He ran for 1,143 yards on 160 carries, averaging a league-best 7.1 yards per carry with eight touchdowns. He was electric on the field and became one of the NFL’s most exciting players to watch in 2022.

Backing Fields up is veteran Trevor Siemian, who joined Chicago on a two-year deal last offseason. The former Northwestern Wildcat made one start last season thanks to a Fields shoulder injury, where he fought through his own injury to throw 179 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in a loss to the New York Jets. Siemian is a quintessential backup quarterback and carries a cap hit of just under $2.5 million in 2023. The Bears could opt to release him and save $1.9 million of that salary, but that doesn’t seem likely at this time.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Nathan Peterman

Tim Boyle

Peterman spent much of the year as a practice squad player, but found himself elevated to the active roster when Siemian went down for the season with his oblique injury. Peterman totaled just 139 yards on 25 passing attempts with a touchdown and an interception. He started the final game of the season, contributing to the Bears landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by ensuring they wouldn’t win. With Siemian set to return, it would be a shock to see Peterman back with the Bears in 2022. He’ll more than likely look to bounce to another team. Boyle was brought in due to injuries to Fields and Siemian, and he’s not expected to return.

Who might join the Bears?

The quarterback market should once again be hot when free agency gets going, but not for the Bears. With Fields and Siemian already on the roster, it would be a surprise to see Chicago pursue another veteran quarterback. The Bears aren’t bringing in competition to try and push Fields and Siemian fits what the Bears want to do on offense and doesn’t cost a ton in the grand scheme of things.

With a projected $98.6 million available in cap space, they’re not hurting for money and won’t need to trim Siemian’s $2.5 million. If anything, the Bears will try and add quarterback depth and development during the later rounds of the NFL draft.

Positional need: Low

Some may believe the Bears would benefit from moving off of Fields this offseason but that would be a colossal mistake at this point in his career. Even in the very unlikely event that happens, it certainly won’t be for a quarterback hitting the free agent market.

The Bears have no need for a veteran starting quarterback and likely won’t need a backup one either. Unless Siemian’s injury proves to be problematic moving forward and Chicago likes someone on the market, the quarterback position won’t be a focus when free agency begins.

2023 offseason position previews

We’re going position by position to preview the Bears this 2023 offseason:

