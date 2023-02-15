Bears 2023 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at running back?

The 2023 offseason is officially in full swing and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what should be one of the busiest springs in recent memory.

Armed with $98.6 million in cap space, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will have plenty of opportunities to improve the team roster in free agency, while also needing to make key decisions on which players they should let walk.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2023 offseason. Next up is running back, where the future of David Montgomery is the focal point.

Who's on the roster?

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner

Herbert had his most productive year under Luke Getsy, where he split reps with David Montgomery. Herbert was one of the most productive running backs in the entire NFL, leading all running backs in yards per attempt (5.7). Herbert thrived in Getsy’s outside zone scheme, rushing for 731 yards and four touchdowns. Herbert was sidelined for four games after suffering a hip injury in Week 10, but he returned for the final couple of games. While Herbert showed flashes as a runner, he still has room to improve. That includes as a blocker and pass catcher, which is where having someone like Montgomery as a complement comes in handy. But how will Herbert’s success in Year 2 dictate how Poles addresses the position this offseason?

Ebner saw limited action on offense during his rookie season. But when he did, it was a struggle for the sixth-round selection. Ebner rushed for 54 yards on 24 carries (2.3 average). He added two catches for 25 yards. But Ebner was outplayed by veteran addition Darrynton Evans, who is slated to hit the open market. We’ll see how Ebner factors into the plan in 2023, but it doesn’t feel like it’ll be a prominent one.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

David Montgomery

Khari Blasingame

Darrynton Evans

Montgomery has been one of the most consistent players on offense since he was drafted by Chicago in 2019. But Montgomery had an average season — and was outplayed by Herbert in Getsy’s new scheme — with 801 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He continued to be a dependable option in the passing game with 34 catches for 316 yards (fourth most on the team) and a score. Montgomery isn’t the flashiest running back, but he was key in short yardage situations and in pass protection, which is where Herbert lacks. While Montgomery has been a staple on offense for four years, does he factor into the Bears’ plans moving forward?

Blasingame didn’t record a single stat for Chicago, but he was a key component to the success of the Bears’ top rushing attack in 2022. Blasingame helped open up holes for Montgomery and Herbert, and he was a big reason why Chicago averaged over 150 rushing yards per game. Given the importance of the run game in this offense, it would be a smart move for the Bears to bring back Blasingame. While Evans started the year on the practice squad, he proved to be more effective than the rookie, Ebner. Evans had 64 yards on 14 carries (4.6 yards per carry) in six games, as well as one catch for 33 yards. His production could earn him another contract with Chicago.

Who might join the Bears?

Running back is one of the underrated needs to watch this offseason for Chicago. It’s not a pressing need like defensive line, offensive line or wide receiver. But it’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out at the position, and it all depends on what happens with Montgomery. GM Ryan Poles made it clear he wants Montgomery back — and Montgomery wants to come back — but it all depends on whether the two sides can find common ground.

One of the things the Bears have going for them is that it’s a deep free agent group at running back — with Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders. The same can be said about the 2023 NFL draft, which boasts a deep group where there could be some steals in the mid-to-late rounds, including Chase Brown, Evan Hull and Tyjae Sharpe. If the Bears choose to move on from Montgomery, they need to find a similar back to replace him and help complement Herbert. But there are plenty of options — and Poles has the resources.

Positional need: Moderate

All things considered, running back is on the lower end of concerns for the Bears. Chicago had the best run game in the NFL last season — even setting a franchise record with 3,014 yards — thanks to Montgomery, Herbert and Justin Fields. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Unfortunately, Herbert and Ebner are the only ones currently on the roster.

Still, the fact that running back isn’t a pressing need this offseason speaks to the overwhelming holes at a variety of other positions. But Chicago only has two guys on the roster, which is why we have it as a moderate need. If the Bears are able to re-sign Montgomery and Blasingame, this group becomes the strongest for the second straight year. But if Montgomery and Chicago can’t come to turns, the Bears have big shoes to fill.

