Bears 2023 offseason preview: Evaluating each position group ahead of free agency

Quarterback

Some may believe the Bears would benefit from moving off of Fields this offseason but that would be a colossal mistake at this point in his career. Even in the very unlikely event that happens, it certainly won’t be for a quarterback hitting the free agent market. The Bears have no need for a veteran starting quarterback and likely won’t need a backup one either. Unless Siemian’s injury proves to be problematic moving forward and Chicago likes someone on the market, the quarterback position won’t be a focus when free agency begins. — Brendan Sugrue

Running back

All things considered, running back is on the lower end of concerns for the Bears. Chicago had the best run game in the NFL last season — even setting a franchise record with 3,014 yards — thanks to Montgomery, Herbert and Justin Fields. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Unfortunately, Herbert and Ebner are the only ones currently on the roster. Still, the fact that running back isn’t a pressing need this offseason speaks to the overwhelming holes at a variety of other positions. But Chicago only has two guys on the roster, which is why we have it as a moderate need. If the Bears are able to re-sign Montgomery and Blasingame, this group becomes the strongest for the second straight year. But if Montgomery and Chicago can’t come to turns, the Bears have big shoes to fill. — Alyssa Barbieri

Wide receiver

With Claypool and Mooney, the Bears have a pair of solid WR2s who have different playing styles that can help move the chains. But they’re still devoid of that true top receiving option that can take over games. The top receiving threat on the Bears last year was tight end Cole Kmet and no disrespect to him, but having a player with less than 550 receiving yards as the best option isn’t going to cut it. If the Bears could find a way to pry a veteran receiver away, such as DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen from the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively, or wind up with one of the top receivers in the draft like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it would elevate this group in a big way. Right now, they have decent depth at best and we saw what that looks like when Fields is trying to orchestrate a game-winning drive. — Brendan Sugrue

Tight end

Considering Kmet is the only tight end on the roster (who was actually on the active roster) heading into 2023, tight end is a position that needs to be addressed this offseason. More than that, it needs an upgrade after Griffin and Wesco failed to make a significant impact. The Bears need to find someone to pair with Kmet, who is coming off a breakout season — despite Chicago having the worst passing game in the league. Kmet is entering a contract year, and he’s one of Justin Fields’ favorite weapons. So the expectation is Kmet will be heavily involved in the passing game next season. With that said, there are more pressing needs ahead of a busy offseason. Still, tight end is a position that deserves some attention. — Alyssa Barbieri

Offensive line

Chicago has multiple positions of need along the offensive line, starting with tackle and center. Jones should potential at left tackle in his rookie season. We’ll see if Poles is willing to bet on Jones heading into 2023 or target both a replacement at left and right tackle. Mustipher won’t be back as the team’s starting center, and it’s unclear whether or not Poles will give Patrick another opportunity at center, especially entering the final year of his deal. Meanwhile, Jenkins looks like the guy at right guard, but the left side is a big question mark. With Whitehair’s massive $14.1 million cap hit in 2023, you have to imagine Poles will look to find a cheaper option. — Alyssa Barbieri

Edge rusher

Even before the move to release Muhammad, the Bears desperately needed to upgrade their pass rush. They sacked the quarterback just 20 times last season, the lowest in the league and their worst output since 2003. Upgrading the defensive line as a whole needs to be a priority for Poles and given the Bears’ abundant cap space and high draft pick, chances are it will be addressed sooner rather than later. Even if the Bears make a splash in free agency with an edge rusher, they still find themselves with a prime opportunity to land one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft in Will Anderson. — Brendan Sugrue

Defensive line

The entire defensive line needs an overhaul this offseason, including the interior where the Bears need to find a dominant three-tech to power this defense. Jones is the only potential starter on the roster, and he’s someone who could shift to one-technique assuming Chicago finds an upgrade at 3-tech. There’s no doubt Poles will address the defensive line this offseason. But whether or not that involves drafting Carter or someone else in the draft versus bringing in an experienced veteran all depends on how things shake out heading into free agency next month. — Alyssa Barbieri

Linebacker

With Sanborn the only impactful linebacker set to return in 2023, the Bears will need to find players this offseason to fill out the group. But given uncertainty and lack of talent at premium positions such as offensive and defensive line, those areas are more urgent than linebacker, where Poles has shown he can find impact players at a bargain. The Bears will likely bring in a veteran on a modest deal, whether that’s someone like Okereke or re-signing Morrow after his 2022 season in Chicago. But don’t be surprised if Poles looks to fortify the position later on in the draft. — Brendan Sugrue

Cornerback

While the defensive line remains the team’s biggest need this offseason, cornerback is an underrated need I’d classify as borderline moderate/high. Not only is depth a concern, but the Bears need to find a third cornerback to help anchor the secondary alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Gordon played both inside and the boundary during his rookie season, so Chicago needs to decide whether they want Gordon to play exclusively in the slot or on the outside, which should help his development in Year 2. — Alyssa Barbieri

Safety

There are questions all across the roster, but safety isn’t one of them. It’s no doubt the team’s biggest strength right now. That’s because of the duo of Jackson and Brisker, who are the perfect 1-2 punch at safety. While Jackson carries a team-high $17.09 cap hit in 2023, he’s coming off a bounce-back year that was cut short due to injury. Pairing him with a true strong safety in Brisker has done wonders. The biggest question facing the group is who will be the prime backup. Houston-Carson is hitting free agency, and it would make sense to bring him back — especially given he’s a leader on special teams. — Alyssa Barbieri

Specialists

Special teams ranks far down the list of needs for the Bears this offseason. They already have their kicker and punter locked down in Santos and Gill. The only question is whether there’s a change at long snapper, if Chicago looks to bring in a young guy via the draft. Considering how efficient the core special team group of Santos, Gill and Scales was last season, it makes sense to bring back Scales on a cheap, one-year deal and keep the band together. — Alyssa Barbieri

