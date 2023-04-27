Bears 2023 NFL draft primer: How to watch, mock drafts, picks and analysis

The 2023 NFL draft is here, and we’ll soon meet the new rookie class of Chicago Bears.

General manager Ryan Poles will get his second crack at building through the NFL draft, where he’s armed with 10 draft picks. That includes four inside the top 64, including the No. 9 pick. This will be the first time that Poles gets to make a first-round pick.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, we’re bringing you our Bears Draft Primer, where we’ve collected all of our 2023 NFL draft coverage — from prospects for every round of the draft, team needs, our predictions for Chicago’s first pick and everything in between.

The Basics

What: 2023 NFL draft

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

When: Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. CT: Round 1 Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT: Rounds 2-3 Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. CT: Rounds 4-7

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Bears' 2023 draft picks

Round 1 No. 9 Round 2 No. 53 (from BAL) No. 61 (from SF via CAR) Round 3 No. 64 Round 4 No. 103 No. 133 (from PHI) Round 5 No. 136 No. 148 (from NE via BAL) Round 6 Round 7 No. 218 No. 258 (compensatory)

Bears' biggest positional needs

Edge rusher: Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front.

Defensive tackle: The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation.

Offensive tackle: Considering the offensive line’s struggles to keep Justin Fields upright last season, the Bears need to shore up the tackle position. Right now, Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, and the belief is Chicago will address tackle with that No. 9 pick.

Cornerback: Cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense.

Bears Wire Staff predicts Chicago's first pick

Final mock drafts

Final mock draft round-up

What the Bears should and shouldn't do in NFL draft

Trade back from No. 9, if possible

Take Jalen Carter at ninth overall, if available

Draft an offensive tackle first

Take your best player available at No. 9

Draft a cornerback

Add more weapons for Justin Fields

Trade up from No. 9

Wait to take an offensive tackle

Forget the need at cornerback

Ignore addressing depth at key positions

Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Bears

Takeaways from assistant GM Ian Cunningham's pre-draft presser

Bears have 6 to 8 players at top of their draft board Bears taking best player available approach Trade back from No. 9 a “case by case” scenario Bears believe Jalen Carter fits H.I.T.S. principle What the Bears are looking for in an offensive tackle Don’t necessarily rule out Bijan Robinson

Read our detailed takeaways here

Projected starting offense

Projected starting defense

DE DeMarcus Walker DT Justin Jones DT Andrew Billings DE Trevis Gipson/Rasheem Green/Rookie WLB T.J. Edwards MLB Tremaine Edmunds SLB Jack Sanborn CB Jaylon Johnson CB Kyler Gordon CB Kindle Vildor/Rookie FS Eddie Jackson SS Jaquan Brisker

Projected starting special teams

K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales

Bears 2022 NFL draft position previews

We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

And our Bears Bingo Card for the NFL draft to follow along:

More Draft Coverage

