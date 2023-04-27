Bears 2023 NFL draft primer: How to watch, mock drafts, picks and analysis
The 2023 NFL draft is here, and we’ll soon meet the new rookie class of Chicago Bears.
General manager Ryan Poles will get his second crack at building through the NFL draft, where he’s armed with 10 draft picks. That includes four inside the top 64, including the No. 9 pick. This will be the first time that Poles gets to make a first-round pick.
Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, we’re bringing you our Bears Draft Primer, where we’ve collected all of our 2023 NFL draft coverage — from prospects for every round of the draft, team needs, our predictions for Chicago’s first pick and everything in between.
The Basics
What: 2023 NFL draft
Where: Kansas City, Mo.
When:
Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. CT: Round 1
Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT: Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. CT: Rounds 4-7
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Bears' 2023 draft picks
Round 1
No. 9
Round 2
No. 53 (from BAL)
No. 61 (from SF via CAR)
Round 3
No. 64
Round 4
No. 103
No. 133 (from PHI)
Round 5
No. 136
No. 148 (from NE via BAL)
Round 6
Round 7
No. 218
No. 258 (compensatory)
Bears' biggest positional needs
Edge rusher: Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front.
Defensive tackle: The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation.
Offensive tackle: Considering the offensive line’s struggles to keep Justin Fields upright last season, the Bears need to shore up the tackle position. Right now, Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, and the belief is Chicago will address tackle with that No. 9 pick.
Cornerback: Cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense.
Bears Wire Staff predicts Chicago's first pick
Alyssa Barbieri – No. 9: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Brendan Sugrue – No. 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Ryan Fedrau – No. 9: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Nate Atkins – No. 15 (TRADE): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Jarrett Bailey – No. 9: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Final mock drafts
Alyssa Barbieri shares the NFL Wire one-round mock draft.
Nate Atkins shares his final seven-round Bears mock draft.
Jarrett Bailey shares his final four-round NFL mock draft.
Final mock draft round-up
USA Today’s Nate Davis: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Draft Network: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Pro Football Focus: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The 33rd Team: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Audacy’s Chris Emma: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
NBC Sports Edge’s Kyle Dvorchak: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Bears Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Bears Wire’s Jarrett Bailey: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
What the Bears should and shouldn't do in NFL draft
DO
Trade back from No. 9, if possible
Take Jalen Carter at ninth overall, if available
Draft an offensive tackle first
Take your best player available at No. 9
Draft a cornerback
Add more weapons for Justin Fields
DON’T
Trade up from No. 9
Wait to take an offensive tackle
Forget the need at cornerback
Ignore addressing depth at key positions
Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Bears
Takeaways from assistant GM Ian Cunningham's pre-draft presser
Bears have 6 to 8 players at top of their draft board
Bears taking best player available approach
Trade back from No. 9 a “case by case” scenario
Bears believe Jalen Carter fits H.I.T.S. principle
What the Bears are looking for in an offensive tackle
Don’t necessarily rule out Bijan Robinson
Read our detailed takeaways here
Projected starting offense
QB
Justin Fields
LT
Braxton Jones
RG
Nate Davis
Rookie
Projected starting defense
DE
DT
Justin Jones
DT
Andrew Billings
DE
Trevis Gipson/Rasheem Green/Rookie
WLB
MLB
SLB
CB
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Kyler Gordon
CB
Kindle Vildor/Rookie
FS
Eddie Jackson
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Projected starting special teams
K
P
LS
Patrick Scales
Bears 2022 NFL draft position previews
We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast
Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
And our Bears Bingo Card for the NFL draft to follow along:
More Draft Coverage
Ranking the positions most likely to be pick at No. 9 by Bears in NFL draft
Dream NFL draft wishlist: Ideal player for Bears at every position
10 most realistic options for the Bears at No. 9 in NFL draft
Bears’ best all-time picks at each selection in 2023 NFL draft
Bears offseason recap: Every move leading up to 2023 NFL draft
Biggest questions for the Bears offense heading into 2023 NFL draft
Biggest questions for the Bears defense heading into 2023 NFL draft
