Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at OL?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Next up is offensive line, where there’s a gaping hole at tackle and questions at center.

Who's on the roster?

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Braxton Jones

Cody Whitehair

Teven Jenkins

Nate Davis

Lucas Patrick

Larry Borom

Alex Leatherwood

Ja’Tyre Carter

Doug Kramer

Kellen Diesch

Jenkins and Jones were the two best offensive linemen for the Bears last season. Jenkins, who had a rocky start in Chicago, found a new home at right guard, which changed the trajectory of his future with the Bears. Jenkins thrived both in run blocking and pass protection. While no starting jobs are guaranteed along the offensive line next season, it feels like a safe bet that Jenkins will be there at right guard. Jones started every game at left tackle for Chicago — as a fifth-round rookie. Jones was far from perfect and needs to bulk up and improve against bull rushes. But Jones was the 12th highest-graded rookie in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus, where he ranked second as a run blocker and fourth in pass protection among rookie offensive linemen. Jones figures to factor into the starting lineup heading into 2023.

Story continues

Davis, 26, signed a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. He started 54 games for the Titans at guard in his first four seasons. He’s played primarily at right guard, but he figures to factor into the left guard role. Davis is a better run blocker than pass blocker, although he’s still solid in pass protection. The concern with Davis has been health, as he’s only played one full season.

Whitehair had another so-so year at left guard, but he just wasn’t the same after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He’s currently penciled in at center with Davis likely to occupy left guard. Meanwhile, Patrick didn’t even play a full game at the position he was brought in for at center. He suffered a broken thumb in training camp, which forced him into playing guard. When he could finally snap a football again in Week 7, he lasted just a few snaps before suffering a season-ending toe injury against the Patriots. He figures to serve a depth role at center.

Elsewhere, Borom started the year at right tackle, but he lost his starting job to Riley Reiff after suffering an injury in Week 7. Leatherwood, who was claimed off waivers from the Raiders, saw limited action in his first year in Chicago. Ja’Tyre Carter appeared in just three games while fellow rookie Doug Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury before the regular season started. Eiselen, who appeared in 11 games for Chicago last season, was signed to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent. Diesch, an undrafted rookie, signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1, but he never appeared in a regular season game.

Who departed this offseason?

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Mustipher

Riley Reiff

Michael Schofield

Dakota Dozier

Mustipher got the start at center after Patrick broke his thumb and couldn’t grip a football during training camp. But there was a point where Mustipher was benched for Patrick in Week 7 against the Patriots. Mustipher did return after Patrick suffered a season-ending injury, but he was benched. While Mustipher has had his share of struggles over the last couple of years, he has started all but one game in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Reiff started the year as a reserve at tackle before he was thrust into the starting right tackle role after Borom suffered a concussion in Week 7. Reiff outplayed Borom and ultimately locked down the job for the remainder of the season.

Schofield was the primary backup along the interior of the offensive line, where he played both left and right guard due to injuries to Whitehair and Jenkins throughout the year. Meanwhile, Dozier suffered a lower leg injury during minicamp and never saw the field in 2022.

Positional need: High

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Offensive line is one of the team’s biggest needs heading into the draft, especially offensive tackle. The Bears signed guard Nate Davis in free agency, but there’s still a gaping hole at right tackle. Braxton Jones is currently penciled in at left tackle, but they could move him to the right side if they find an upgrade at the position. Many expect Chicago to target an offensive tackle with their first selection, where they’ll have their pick at No. 9. There are also questions at center, where Cody Whitehair is currently the starter. Whitehair moves from left guard after the addition of Davis. But given Whitehair’s $14.1 million salary cap hit, the team could find a more affordable option in the draft.

Top draft prospects

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

T/G Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Bears are expected to target an offensive tackle with the No. 9 pick, and they’d likely have their pick from the top options like Johnson, Jones, Skoronski and Wright. Johnson and Jones figure to be the top options to fill the gaping hole at tackle. Schmitz is the top prospect at center, but he’ll be long gone before Chicago’s first second-round selection.

2023 NFL draft position preview

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Running back Wide receiver Tight end Offensive line Interior defensive line Edge rusher Linebacker Cornerback Safety Specialists

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire