Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at DE?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. After looking at the offensive side of the ball, it’s time to turn our focus to defense. We begin with defensive end where the Bears are still searching for their star pass rusher.

Who's on the roster?

Trevis Gipson

Dominique Robinson

DeMarcus Walker

Rasheem Green

Gerri Green

Kuony Deng

Terrell Lewis

Jalyn Holmes

Gipson and Robinson are the only two holdovers from last season who played meaningful snaps. Gipson was a popular breakout candidate after a strong 2021 campaign, but fell back down to earth in 2022 with limited production. Robinson, drafted in the fifth round last season, shined at times early on before hitting the rookie wall. Both players are the leaders in the clubhouse at the moment to be starters and should see plenty of action no matter what.

The Bears brought on a pair newcomers at the position via free agency. The Bears agreed to a deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker on the first day of the negotiating window period. Walker was a situational pass rusher in 2022 and came away with seven sacks during his lone season with the Titans. They also brought in former Houston Texans edge rusher Rasheem Green just a few days ago. Green has had a productive career as a rotational player as well, totaling 17 sacks in five seasons.

After these four players, the Bears have reserves such as Gerri Green, Deng, Lewis, and Holmes. Green and Holmes each had a cup of coffee with the Bears in 2022, appearing in one game. They will all be battling for roster spots when training camp begins.

Who departed this offseason?

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Though the Bears shipped out another veteran when they dealt Robert Quinn at the trade deadline last season to the Philadelphia Eagles, they only lost one defensive end in the offseason. The Bears released Al-Quadin Muhammad in February after he signed a two-year deal last offseason. Muhammad struggled during his lone season in Chicago, recording just one sack and 29 tackles in 16 games.

Positional need: High

The defensive line for the Bears in 2022 was, in a word, putrid. They were unable to generate consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback and wound up recording just 20 sacks in 17 games, lowest in the NFL. Gipson, Robinson, Walker, and Rasheem Green all have potential to create havoc in the backfield, but none of them possess that star quality to be a consistent game wrecker off the edge.

Those inconsistencies are why the Bears still have plenty of work to do at the position. Walker and Green should be improvements over what Muhammad provided in 2022, but it’s still not enough to consistently disrupt opposing offenses.

Top draft prospects

Will Anderson

Tyree Wilson

Miles Murphy

Lukas Van Ness

Derick Hall

Nolan Smith

When the Bears traded out of the top overall pick with the Carolina Panthers to move down to No. 9, they effectively took themselves out of the running to land Anderson, the consensus top edge rusher in this year’s draft. But they still have enticing options should they choose to select someone at the position. There’s a chance Murphy, Wilson, or even both will be available when the Bears are due up to pick depending on how the draft goes. They could also take a chance on someone like Van Ness or Smith, who are both fringe top-15 players in the draft and will most likely be available at No. 9.

If the Bears opt to target another position with their first pick, however, defensive end could be the focus with one of their second-round picks. Players like Isaiah Foskey, Byron Young, or Adetomiwa Adebawore might be targets later on. Either way, the Bears would be wise to invest one of their four top-65 picks in the position.

2023 NFL Draft position preview

