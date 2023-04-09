Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at DT?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Next up is defensive tackle, where the Bears are still searching for a dominant 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Who's on the roster?

Justin Jones

Andrew Billings

Donovan Jeter

The Bears had arguably the worst defensive line in the NFL, where Jones was the lone bright spot. After Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical last spring, Chicago turned to Jones to serve as the three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Jones, who signed a two-year deal worth $12 million, provided consistency to the team’s weakest position group, where he led the Bears in tackles for loss and was second in QB hits. Jones even garnered praise from Poles for his consistency and playmaking ability. Jones will play a key role on next year’s defensive line.

The Bears signed Billings to a one-year deal this offseason, solidifying the 1-technique role. He immediately shores up the team’s run defense, which was the second worst in the NFL last season. Last season with the Raiders, Billings totaled 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hits in 14 starts. He also recorded a 76.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Billings is a solid run stuffer who should carve out a role as a rotational 1-technique in this defense.

The only other player on the roster along the interior is Jeter, who signed a reserve/future contract earlier this offseason and doesn’t factor into the 53-man roster.

Who departed this offseason?

Armon Watts

Mike Pennel

Angelo Blackson

Watts was claimed off waivers after being cut from the Vikings before the season, where he served as a mainstay along the defensive interior. Watts, who joined the team just before the start of the season, quickly beat out Blackson for the starting job opposite Jones. But Watts didn’t have a banner year, as his production was down along a weak defensive line.

Pennel served as a key rotational piece along the defensive interior this season, where he had some nice moments in limited snaps. Pennel’s best game of the season came against the Eagles, where he had two solo tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble on only 22 snaps. He also earned a 93.1 grade by Pro Football Focus.

Blackson entered the 2022 season as the starter alongside Jones. But that lasted all but three games before he was beat out for the job by newcomer Watts. While Blackson was a key contributor in the previous two seasons, he wasn’t a scheme fit at all on defense. There were even a couple of times where he was a healthy scratch this season.

Positional need: High

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation. But the Bears are still in need of a disruptive 3-technique to power Eberflus’ defense. While Jones was solid in that role last year, the team could find an upgrade in the draft.

Top draft prospects

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

There are some intriguing names in this draft class that would fill a role either at 3-technique or 1-technique in this defense. Carter is arguably the best prospect in this draft class, but his stock has fallen after his off-field issues and poor pro day performance. If he somehow falls to No. 9, the Bears have to decide if he’s worth the risk. But there are some other options for Chicago if they opt to trade back in the first round, including Kancey, or if they look to the second round, including Benton.

2023 NFL draft position preview

