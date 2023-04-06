Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at TE?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Up next is tight end, which has a pair of capable pass catchers at the top of the depth chart.

Who's on the roster?

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates a first down against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Chase Allen

Jake Tonges

There’s an argument to be made that Kmet took the biggest step of any player on offense during the 2022 season. He was the team’s most consistent pass catcher and continued to be an adequate run blocker as well. Kmet led the team in every major receiving category last season and will once again be relied on as one of Justin Fields’ top weapons in 2023.

Joining Kmet is veteran Robert Tonyan, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears after spending the last five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Tonyan was the top tight end target for Green Bay in recent seasons, breaking out in 2020 with 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time with the Packers and he’ll look to compliment Kmet and give the Bears an additional option at the position.

The Bears also have two second-year tight ends who signed as undrafted free agents in Chase Allen and Jake Tonges, who will both be fighting for roster spots this upcoming training camp.

Who departed this offseason?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Ryan Griffin #84 of the Chicago Bears in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Griffin

Trevon Wesco

The Bears brought in Griffin as a backup option to Kmet during last offseason, signing him to a one-year deal. Griffin had a productive career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, but produced the lowest output of his career with the Bears in 2022. Griffin had just four catches for 26 yards in eight games and was a nonfactor for much of the year when he was on the field.

Wesco, the other reserve tight end, was claimed off waivers from the Jets during the final roster cutdowns following training camp. He produced primarily as a blocker and played a key role in the team’s historic rushing output in 2022. Wesco joined the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Positional need: Medium

Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes to tight end Cole Kmet (85) in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Buffalo defeated Chicago 35-13. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have already bolstered the tight end position when it comes to the passing game with the addition of Tonyan. As Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic notes, Chicago was 21st in “12 personnel” sets during the 2022 season where they deployed one running back and two tight ends. That should improve in 2023 with the threat of Tonyan. But they still could use help when it comes to run blocking.

Kmet is a decent blocking tight end but Tonyan struggles in that category. The Bears would be wise to find someone who can be an extension on the offensive line to help open running lanes for the ground attack. The offense ran the ball often in 2022 and while the hope is the passing game takes a major step, the ground game will once again be counted on in Getsy’s offense.

Top draft prospects

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball on a play that was called back during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs Stanford Football

Michael Mayer

Dalton Kincaid

Darnell Washington

Luke Musgrave

The Bears more than likely are targeting other positions high in the draft, which means they won’t be in on the top targets. Mayer and Kincaid both have the potential to be selected in the first round, while Washington and Musgrave should be selections on the second day. If the Bears are looking for players who can contribute as both pass catchers and run blockers, though, Brenton Strange from Penn State and Payne Durham from Purdue could fit the bill as options in the later rounds.

