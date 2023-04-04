Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at RB?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Next up is running back, which has been overhauled this offseason.

Who's on the roster?

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Travis Homer

Trestan Ebner

Khari Blasingame

Herbert is entering his third season with the Bears, where he figures to serve another integral role in Luke Getsy’s offense. Last season, Herbert split reps with David Montgomery. Herbert thrived in Luke Getsy’s offense, where he notched 5.7 yards per carry, the most among all qualifying running backs in the NFL. Now, Herbert will look to build on that success heading into a 2023 season where he might be the guy.

But Herbert will once again be sharing the backfield, this time with free-agent addition Foreman, who will make a push for playing time. Last season, Foreman had a breakout season after stepping in for Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers. Foreman rushed for 915 yards in 17 games with nine starts, where he eclipsed 100 rushing yards in five games. Chicago also signed Homer to a two-year deal, where he’s expected to serve as a special teams contributor and provide a receiving threat out of the backfield, something Herbert and Foreman aren’t known for.

Story continues

The Bears re-signed their lead blocker in Blasingame to a two-year deal this offseason, where he’ll continue to serve as an integral part of Chicago’s run game. Ebner, a sixth-round rookie from last year, will be competing for a roster spot this summer. He’s the fourth running back on the roster and faces an uphill battle when it comes to making the final 53-man roster.

Who departed this offseason?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

David Montgomery

Darrynton Evans

The Bears’ biggest loss in free agency was Montgomery, who signed a three-year, $18 million deal ($11 million guaranteed) with the rival Lions. Montgomery has been a key part of Chicago’s offense since he was drafted in 2019. While he was outplayed by Herbert last season, Montgomery remained a reliable option with 801 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns. He continued to be a dependable option in the passing game with 34 catches for 316 yards (fourth most on the team) and a touchdown. Montgomery was key in short yardage situations and in pass protection, something this room is currently missing. But, ultimately, Montgomery just wasn’t a scheme fit.

Also departing in free agency was Evans, who was signed off waivers by the Bears last offseason. While Evans started the season on the practice squad, he appeared in six games, where he had 14 carries for 64 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and one catch for 33 yards. Evans was signed by the Colts this offseason.

Positional need: Low

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When looking at position needs on this roster, running back is far down the list. Chicago overhauled the room after Montgomery’s departure, adding Foreman and Homer to join Herbert in the backfield. Herbert and Foreman figure to share the workload with Homer and Justin Fields serving as a nice complement — although don’t expect Fields to rush for 1,000-plus yards again.

With that said, that doesn’t mean the Bears won’t or shouldn’t take a running back in the draft, especially given Foreman is only under contract for one season. While Chicago is looking to open up the passing game this season, the run game remains the strength of this offense. If there’s a solid option available, Poles shouldn’t hesitate.

Top draft prospects

USA Today Sports

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Running back isn’t a pressing need, so it’s hard to imagine the Bears taking any of the top draft options. With that said, it’s hard to rule out the possibility of Chicago selecting Robinson, who might be one of the “blue players” on Poles’ board. Still, it doesn’t feel likely, especially given there should be some options on Day 3 in Tyjae Spears and Evan Hull.

2023 NFL draft position preview

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Running back Wide receiver Tight end Offensive line Interior defensive line Edge rusher Linebacker Cornerback Safety Specialists

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire