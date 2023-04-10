Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at LB?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Next up is linebacker, a position that was overhauled in free agency.

Who's on the roster?

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Dylan Cole

Sterling Weatherford

DeMarquis Gates

Terrell Lewis

Edwards, Chicago’s first free agent addition, was one of the league’s best linebackers last season. The hometown Edwards was one of the top-graded linebackers, earning a 84.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Last season, Edwards totaled 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass breakups. It’s unclear whether Edwards will serve as the MIKE or WILL linebacker in this defense, but he should have an impact wherever he lines up.

The Bears doubled down at the linebacker position landing Tremaine Edmunds to pair alongside Edwards. Edmunds, who’s just 24, is an athletic, explosive linebacker who’s both a solid run defender and impressive in coverage. Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler who is an immediate upgrade for Chicago. Edmunds is expected to line up at MIKE linebacker, where he should be an impact player.

Sanborn was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin showed his potential during the preseason, where he quickly became a fan favorite, and that translated to the regular season in his six starts. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team.

Cole was the team’s third free-agent addition at linebacker this offseason. Cole has served mainly as a special teams contributor and depth at linebacker during his time with the Texans and Titans. According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, Cole’s 91.2 special teams grade over the past two seasons is the highest among linebackers. Rounding out the linebacker room is Weatherford, Gates and Lewis, who don’t factor into the 53-man roster.

Who departed this offseason?

Nicholas Morrow

Matt Adams

Joe Thomas

Javin White

Morrow was one of Ryan Poles’ best free agent additions in an otherwise underwhelming class last year. Morrow led the Bears in tackles, and he set career highs in total tackles (116), solo tackles (83) and tackles for loss (11). He was an underrated contributor on defense, especially against the run, and wasn’t helped by a weak defensive line in front of him. But Chicago upgraded at the position, and Morrow signed with the Eagles this free agency.

Adams was brought to the Bears with a knowledge of Matt Eberflus’ defense, and he served as depth at linebacker. He had his best season since his rookie year with the Colts in 2018, but that was still in limited action. He was also a key contributor on special teams.

Thomas served as a key contributor for the Bears’ linebacking corp, where he saw nine starts in 2022. Thomas, who started the year on the practice squad, was more involved than many expected him to be. That had to do with Roquan Smith being traded and injuries, including Sanborn landing on IR later in the season. But Thomas did have him moments, including a streak of 22 solo and 32 total tackles in a three-game span.

Positional need: Low

Linebacker was one of the defense’s biggest needs this offseason, but Poles remedied that on the first day of free agency. The Bears signed two of the best available linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who should immediately help this defense. Edmunds figures to serve as the MIKE linebacker with Edwards at WILL. Last year’s rookie standout Jack Sanborn will factor into the SAM role. Safe to say, Chicago won’t have to worry about linebacker for awhile.

Top draft prospects

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Linebacker is the furthest thing from a need for the Bears ahead of the NFL draft after they overhauled the room during free agency with the additions of Edmunds and Edwards. Henley, Campbell and Sanders are among the top options at linebacker in this draft class.

