Bears 2023 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at CB?

The Chicago Bears have had a busy offseason, working to improve the team following their historic 3-14 run during the 2022 season during general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ first year with the team. Now going into Year 2, Poles and Eberflus are working to get the Bears back to relevancy and build a foundation that will eventually lead to postseason success.

Following their free agency frenzy, the Bears are setting their sights towards the 2023 NFL draft, which is quickly approaching. After initially winding up with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears moved down to No. 9 following a lucrative trade with the Carolina Panthers. They will look to shore up certain positions such as offensive tackle and defensive line that still have glaring holes.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the NFL draft. Up next is cornerback, which appears set at two spots but could still use an upgrade in the draft.

Who's on the roster?

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) makes an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Kindle Vildor

Jaylon Jones

Josh Blackwell

Harrison Hand

Michael Ojemudia

Johnson and Gordon are the two entrenched starters heading into 2023. Johnson continued his solid play last season when he was healthy. His takeaway numbers don’t stand out (one forced fumble and no interceptions) but he normally plays the league’s top wideouts tough, which was on full display against A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles in his final game last season. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Johnson is a prime candidate to be extended. Gordon, meanwhile, struggled early on during his rookie season but responded with impressive performances late in the season. Over the course of the final eight games he was active, Gordon recorded three interceptions. Gordon’s starting position is still up in the air seeing as he played both inside and outside in 2022, but he’ll be counted on as an important player in 2023 regardless of where he lines up.

Story continues

The rest of the position group gets a little murky after these two. Vildor bounced back in 2022 after a disastrous 2021 and should see meaningful snaps, potentially as a starter once again. Undrafted free agents Jones and Blackwell were thrust into action midway through the season due to injuries and showed promise at different points. Both could remain on the team as special teams contributors when the season begins. Hand and Ojemudia will both be fighting for roster spots.

Who departed this offseason?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Breon Borders #20 and Josh Blackwell #39 of the Chicago Bears pose for a photo prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Breon Borders

The Bears only lost one cornerback in free agency and that was Borders. The veteran played in one game last year, but didn’t record a statistic in the Bears’ regular season finale.

Positional need: Medium

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) is stiff armed by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after a catch in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have a promising young cornerback group with Johnson and Gordon, but they could still use another player to take them from good to great. Teams need to be able to consistently count on a third cornerback in nickel packages and while players like Vildor, Jones, and Blackwell in particular shined at times, it’s not enough at the moment if the Bears want to have an elite secondary.

It would behoove Poles to look for another reinforcement, whether that’s through the draft or a veteran still available on the free agency market. Vildor, Jones, and Blackwell are quality depth pieces and perhaps they can continue to ascend in 2023. But putting a focus on upgrading the cornerback position once again to find an impact player wouldn’t be a bad move.

Top draft prospects

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Gonzalez

Devin Witherspoon

Joey Porter Jr.

Deonte Banks

D.J. Turner

Should the Bears decide to spend their No. 9 overall pick on a corner, Gonzalez and Witherspoon are the consensus top players at the position who could be selected within the first 15 picks. Witherspoon showed he could match up with any receiver in the Big Ten last season and is a polished cover corner who should be able to adapt to the next level with little issue. Gonzalez, meanwhile, was an impressive player with versatility in the secondary to line up wherever needed. The Bears would be getting a gamer if they choose either player with their top pick. While unlikely, it’s a move that isn’t off the table depending on how the draft shakes out.

2023 NFL Draft position preview

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire