Bears 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Darnell Wright takes over No. 1 spot

Schrock's Bears Big Board 2.0: A new No. 1 and some fast risers

After months of pre-draft hoopla, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally just one week away.

For the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles, that means an opportunity to inject much-needed talent into a roster that is still in the infancy of its rebuild.

The work starts at No. 9, where the Bears should have their pick of several of the top tackles. While Will Anderson will almost certainly be gone before nine (he doesn’t appear on this board for that reason), there is a possibility that two elite defensive linemen are available when the Bears go on the clock.

Our first big board had the usual suspects at the top. After watching more film and surveying the league for information, I have rejiggered the board to reflect my opinion and the direction the wind is blowing as the draft approaches.

Here’s our second Bears Big Board of the pre-draft process, with a new No. 1 and some rising options.

Biggest needs: OT, DT, EDGE, WR, CB

1. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Previous Ranking: No. 13

Wright’s stock is soaring, with the draft just one week away. I mocked him to the Bears two weeks ago, and it is starting to feel like the Tennessee tackle could be the leader in the clubhouse with one week to go.

I feel like the Bears would prefer to leave Braxton Jones at left tackle for one more season, and Wright dominated the SEC at right tackle last season. He smothered Will Anderson and stonewalled B.J. Ojulari.

On the season, Wright gave up just eight pressures and did not allow a sack, per Pro Football Focus. His 1.7 percent pressure rate allowed was third among all FBS tackles.

“He’s the best tackle in the draft,” an NFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. “You could argue a few of the other guys have a higher ceiling, but right now he’s the best tackle of the group. He’s got All-Pro talent, has a lot of experience and great tape against elite competition.”

2. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Previous Ranking: No. 2

If head coach Matt Eberflus were to create an edge rusher in a lab, it might look a lot like Wilson. The Texas Tech edge rusher is long, bendy, and athletic, with a relentless motor and an 86-inch wingspan.

"He might not dominate in Year 1, but he has the highest ceiling of any defensive prospect in this class," one NFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago.

There's a slight chance Wilson is on the board when the Bears go on the clock at No. 9, but it's more likely he will hear his name called within the first seven picks.

3. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Previous Ranking: No. 3

When we talk about high-ceiling tackles, Johnson is the first player to come to mind.

The Ohio State star allowed only two sacks and 14 total pressures last season for the Buckeyes. He's 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, with 36 1/8-inch arms. Prototypical left tackle material.

"He can do everything you want a tackle to do," one AFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. "He needs reps but I'd bet on him being one of the best players in this class. Maybe the best."

4. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Previous Ranking: No. 4

If on-field production and pure talent were the only things that mattered, Carter would be No. 1. But the questions about his character, maturity, love of the game, and recent pro-day flop inject a lot of unknowns into the equation.

The Bears desperately need a disruptive three-technique. Carter can do everything Eberflus asks of the "engine" of his defense. The Bears hosted Carter for a pre-draft visit to gather more information. The Georgia star said the reckless driving incident that resulted in him pleading no contest to two misdemeanors would impact his draft stock but that teams haven’t harped on it during the pre-draft process.

For all the talk of Carter sliding, I don’t think there’s a chance he falls out of the top 10, and I find it hard to believe he’ll be available at No. 9. If he is, the Bears will have a tough decision to make.

Carter has some red flags (minor, in my opinion), and the talent speaks for itself.

5. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Jones gave up just two sacks and 17 total pressures during his final two seasons at Georgia.

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Jones has dominant physical tools and plays with a violent physicality that offensive line coach Chris Morgan and Eberflus would love.

He's still a bit raw but would be a good option for the Bears at No. 9 or in a trade-back.

6. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Previous Ranking: No. 11

No. 9 might seem high for Smith, but I don’t think it will be a shock if he gets drafted in the top 10.

The Bears are certainly interested. They hosted Smith for a top-30 visit, and the Georgia edge rusher has already talked to Roquan Smith about the organization and defensive scheme Eberflus runs.

Smith wowed at the combine, running a 4.39 40 with a 41.5-inch vertical. There are some questions about Smith's size and positional fit, but he has the bend, burst, and motor to be a highly productive edge rusher in the NFL.

"Don't bet against Smith being one of the best players in this class," an AFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. "He's made of the right stuff and was arguably the best player on that [2021 Georgia] defense."

7. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Previous Ranking: No. 7

If it weren't for the 32 1/4-inch arms, Skoronski would probably be the runaway top tackle in the class. While the short arms might have Skoronski shift inside to guard in the NFL, he's the most technically-sound lineman in this draft with great footwork.

Maybe he's a guard, but Skoronski should get a shot at tackle first. That could very well be in Chicago.

8. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Previous Ranking: No. 20

I’ve come around on Murphy over the last month.

He is a big, strong, and long edge rusher with the power to set and hold the edge and the burst to beat tackles around the corner.

Murphy had 20 sacks and 96 pressures during his career at Clemson. He has drawn pre-draft comparisons to Travon Walker and Rashan Gary. There’s no doubt the Bears could use a player of his talent level.

9. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Previous Ranking: No. 6

The Bears have more significant needs than corner, but Gonzalez has the physical tools and experience to be a Day 1 starter at corner.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Gonzalez ran a 4.38 40 with a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-1 broad jump.

10. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Previous Ranking: No. 12

Kancey is one of my favorite players in this draft class.

At 6-foot-1, 281 pounds, Kancey is undersized, but he understands how to create and use leverage, making him almost impossible to block. He might have some issues defending the run, but he'd be a great fit in a Bears' defense that wants its three-technique to get upfield and disrupt the passer.

If the Bears are eyeing a potential trade down, Kancey would be a good fit in Eberflus’ defense.

11. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Previous Ranking: No. 8

The addition of DJ Moore makes wide receiver less of a need for the Bears, but Smith-Njigba will be one of the few remaining blue-chip players available when the Bears go on the board at No. 9.

The Ohio State wide receiver is an elite route-runner who excels at making contested catches and eats defenses up in the middle of the field.

The Bears need to add elite talent, no matter the position. If Smith-Njigba is the best player left on their board when they go on the clock at No. 9, I'm OK with them pulling the trigger.

12. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Speaking of blue-chip talent, Robinson has a legitimate case that he's the best overall player in the class. He just plays a position that isn't valued as highly in the modern NFL.

Robinson is the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. He's got elite balance and elusiveness coupled with the power, speed, and pass-catching ability you want in a top-tier, every-down back.

13. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Previous Ranking: No. 11

Witherspoon has rocketed up draft boards after a sterling 2022 campaign.

Per Pro Football Focus, Witherspoon was top five in the country in completion percentage allowed, forced incompletions, passer rating allowed when targeted, and yards allowed per coverage snap.

I still like Gonzalez more, but Witherspoon had the best tape of any cornerback last season. I don't think he's a realistic option at No. 9, but he should be in the mix if Poles moves down again.

14. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Previous Ranking: No. 19

Harrison is a name that hasn’t been mentioned much in relation to the Bears during the pre-draft process. But he shouldn’t be slept on as a potential target, especially if Poles slides down from No. 9.

The Oklahoma tackle is a smooth and polisher pass protector at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds with 34 1/8-inch arms. He gave up nine pressures and only one sack/hit last season. Harrison needs some refinement as a run blocker, but he should be in the mix for the Bears, depending on how the board shakes out.

15. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Previous Ranking: No. 14

Put Anudike-Uzomah on the list of my draft crushes alongside Wright, Kancey, and Smith.

The Kansas State product is a bendy edge rusher with a bevy of pass-rush moves in his toolbox. Over the past two seasons, Anudike-Uzomah registered 89 pressures and 14 sacks for the Wildcats.

"He's an every-down edge rusher with all the traits you look for," an AFC scout said. "He's got an incredibly high floor with a ton of room to grow."

Anudike-Uzomah started the pre-draft process as a likely Day 2 pick, but he could go late in Round 1.

The Bears have a massive need at edge rusher, and Anudike-Uzomah ticks all the boxes. But can they find a way to secure him?

16. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Previous Ranking: NR

The more I watch Flowers, the more I fall in love.

He has elite separation ability, incredible quickness, and the versatility to strike from the slot or out wide.

Flowers is a big play waiting to happen, and the Bears could use more explosiveness on offense. Perfect match?

17. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Previous Ranking: No. 17

Here's another prospect whose draft stock has soared since the combine.

At 282 pounds, Adebawore ran a 4.49 40 with a 1.61 10-second split and has gone from a Day2/3 prospect to a fringe first-rounder. While there are questions about his NFL position, Adebawore has the strength to slide inside and the explosiveness to attack off the edge.

He'd obviously be a great fit with the Bears, but his pre-draft performance might have taken him out of the Bears' range unless they can find a way into the top part of Round 2.

18. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Previous Ranking: No. 18

Here’s another guy I’m going to “buy the dip” on.

Bresee struggled with injuries at Clemson, but he is an incredible athlete for a 6-foot-5, 298-pound defensive tackle. He is a quick mover with elite explosion and burst to defeat blocks and disrupt the pocket.

Bresee’s game needs some refinement, but he has the physical tools to be an impactful defensive tackle.

It looks like Bresee could slide into the second round. Can the Bears find a way to benefit from an unwarranted draft fall?

19. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Previous Ranking: No. 16

An explosive, bendy edge rusher with good hands, McDonald is a versatile edge rusher that reminds some scouts of Randy Gregory.

He excels at getting upfield and is creative at getting off blocks. He has the look and feel of a future sack artist in the NFL.

20. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Previous ranking: No. 15

Van Ness generated 46 pressures and sacks last season at Iowa despite not being a starter.

"Hercules," as he's known, has impressive power and the versatility to play both inside and outside.

While some draft experts are very high on Van Ness, I see more of a project whose pass-rush moves need refinement. There’s no doubt he can become a disruptive NFL pass rusher, but he might be more of a project than the Bears are looking for at this juncture.

