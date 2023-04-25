What the Bears should do in the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is almost here, and we’re just days away from meeting the Chicago Bears’ 2023 rookie class.

After trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for haul, Chicago has the ninth overall selection. There are several directions the Bears could go with the No. 9 pick, including staying put or trading back — again.

While it’s hard to predict what general manager Ryan Poles will do come draft time — especially in the first round — I have some advice for how Poles should address this 2023 NFL draft.

Let’s take a look at what Poles and the Bears should consider doing in the 2023 NFL draft.

DO: Trade back from No. 9, if possible

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears already made a splash when they traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a haul that included two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore. But Poles might not be done. If we’ve learned anything from Poles in his short time as GM, it’s that he values draft picks, especially when he has multiple holes on this roster.

There’s a belief among NFL insiders that there could be a later run on quarterbacks in the top 10, which would put Chicago in the perfect situation to trade back a few spots with a quarterback-needy team, like the Titans (No. 11), Patriots (No. 14) or Commanders (No. 16). There could also be other teams looking to move up for a non-QB prospect. So unless one of the team’s top options remain on the board, Poles should look to move back.

DO: Take Jalen Carter at ninth overall, if available

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of the biggest storylines during the pre-draft process has been Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Once considered a top-three prospect, Carter’s stock has fallen because of off-field issues and his poor pro day performance. Many believe Carter could very well fall to the Bears at No. 9. And, if he manages to get by teams like the Seahawks and Lions, Chicago shouldn’t hesitate to take Carter.

Granted, Poles knows more about Carter than any of us, and his decision — if Carter falls — will tell us everything we need to know. But, if the Bears are sold on Carter, they should make the move. Carter is everything Matt Eberflus is looking for in a disruptive 3-technique, and he’s anchor the middle of the NFL’s worst defensive line from a season ago. But, at this point, it’s hard to believe Carter getting outside the top six.

DO: Draft an offensive tackle first

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears’ biggest concern on offense rests with the offensive line, namely the right tackle position. After not adding a big-name veteran in free agency, it’s a given that Chicago will look to fill that hole in the NFL draft. And it certainly sounds like they’ll target a tackle with their first selection, whether it’s No. 9 or if they trade back a few spots.

If anything, the Bears need to take an offensive tackle early because there’s a significant drop-off after the first four tackles — Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Tennessee’s Darnell Wright and Georgia’s Broderick Jones. If Chicago decides to pass on a tackle in the first round, there are some Day 2 options. But the Bears don’t pick until No. 53, where they’d have to hope

DO: Take your best player available at No. 9

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Bears have a slew of needs to address with their 10 draft picks, especially on defense. But Poles made it clear during free agency that he’s not necessarily going to prioritize need over the best player available, which is something we could very well see happen with the team’s first pick.

While the expectation is Chicago will take a top offensive tackle or defensive lineman, if they fall, don’t be surprised if Poles makes a surprise pick at No. 9. That could mean taking a player higher than anticipated, like Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Or guys like Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Texas running back Bijan Robinson could very well be a couple of those “blue” players Poles has discussed. When all is said and done, we have to trust that Poles is doing what’s best for this roster.

DO: Draft a cornerback

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While the defensive line has been the focal point of this offseason, the Bears also have a need in the defensive backfield. With Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in place, the team still needs a solid third cornerback, and there are options in the draft, whether early or the later rounds.

It’s unlikely the Bears use their first pick on a cornerback like Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez. But it’s not entirely out of the question, given cornerback is a premium position and Witherspoon and Gonzalez could very well be “blue” players on Chicago’s draft board.

DO: Add more weapons for Justin Fields

USA Today Sports

It’s never a bad thing to add more weapons around your young quarterback, and that’s what Poles should consider doing at some point in this draft. You could argue DJ Moore is part of this draft class, if only because he was the crown jewel in the trade of the No. 1 pick.

But following the departure of David Montgomery and with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney on the final year of their rookie deals, it wouldn’t hurt to add more pieces around Fields, starting now. Even if Chicago doesn’t take a skill position player with the top selection — like a Smith-Njigba or Robinson — there are options at add at running back, wide receiver and tight end in the later rounds of the draft.

