Bears 2023 mock offseason: Free agency and 7-round mock draft

NFL free agent frenzy is upon us, where Bears general manager Ryan Poles will look to bolster the league’s worst roster.

The legal tampering period begins Monday, ahead of the new league year Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT, where we’ll begin hearing about teams agreeing to terms with free agents.

With that in mind, I’m sharing my thoughts on how the Bears should attack free agency and the draft as a whole. From veteran defensive stars to young offensive weapons, here is my mock offseason for the Bears.

Free Agency

EDGE Frank Clark

Market Value: $12.4 million/year

Clark was a fundamental part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Kansas City. The three-time Pro Bowler would add a much-needed veteran presence to a young defense, and could end up being one of the pieces that helps the Bears get a division title in this new-age NFC North.

C Connor McGovern

Market Value: $12.5 million/year

The Bears interior needs retooling. McGovern is a versatile guy who has played guard in the past while in Denver, but his mainstay is at center. He would be a great, reliable addition to the offensive line.

LB Lavonte David

Market Value: $9.7 million/year

David has shown no signs of slowing down, even at age 33. The Bears need to give attention to the inside linebacker spot on the depth chart. The former All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion, would add a lot to the defense, as well as the locker room.

RB Miles Sanders

Market Value: $7.2 million/year

The Bears should let David Montgomery walk and pursue Sanders. Often overlooked in the Eagles loaded offense, and backfield, Sanders had a career high in yards (1,269) and touchdowns (11) in 2022. If the Bears can sign him, and add another back in the middle of the draft, their backfield would be very pristine.

NFL draft

Round 1, Pick 9: WR Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, Ohio State

In today’s NFL, there is no such thing as having too many weapons. Having a receiving core of D.J. Moore, Smith-Njigba, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool would give Justin Fields a heck of an ensemble of pass catchers.

Round 2, Pick 54: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Spears has done nothing but raise his draft stock over the last two months. From his performance in the Cotton Bowl, to stealing the show at the Senior Bowl, he is the RB2 of this class. A backfield of Sanders and Spears, along with Justin Fields having his fair share of carries, would be borderline unstoppable. Add in the aforementioned pass-catchers, and the Bears offense is night and day compared to 2022 in terms of explosiveness.

Round 2, Pick 61: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

The Bears secondary is arguably the best unit of their roster right now, but they need at least one other cornerback. Williams is a former All-ACC selection, has fantastic speed, and is very good in zone coverage. He is, however, coming off an ACL injury he sustained last October. Had he finished the season, he’d likely be a first round pick.

Round 3, Pick 64: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Back to the offensive side of the ball as the Bears take one of the best vertical tight ends in the draft. Iowa’s long history of great tight ends is no secret, and LaPorta is coming off a fantastic season with the Hawkeyes that saw him haul in 58 passes for 657 yards. A new safety valve for Justin Fields, alongside Cole Kmet, would be yet another Godsend for this offense.

Round 4, Pick 103: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

McGuire is a physically-gifted defensive lineman whose best attribute is his ability to impact the opposing run game. He had nine tackles for loss in 2022, and also found his way to the quarterback a respectable amount of times, as well. He had 7.5 sacks in his senior campaign with the Tigers, as well as eight hits on the quarterback.

Round 4, Pick 133: DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

Ojomo would more than likely play over the shoulder of the tackle rather than either guard spot or center because of his smaller frame. He is very long, though, and would be a good scheme fit in the Bears 4-3 as a rotational piece.

Round 5, Pick 135: OG Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound guard from Washington could be a late-round steal for the Bears. While he is listed predominantly as a guard, he would arguably be better suited as a tackle (he played both in college). However the Bears decide to use him, he is a smart player that would benefit any offensive line he becomes a part of.

Round 5, Pick 148: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

The second Green Wave player to be taken off the board by the Bears, Williams would be a pre-season name to circle.. He flew all over the field in his senior season, racking up 78 tackles, as well as five sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He would be a special teams demon, and could also be a good hand to turn to if he needed to take extensive reps on defense.

Round 7, Pick 218: QB Max Duggan, TCU

An NFL record 66 quarterbacks started at least one game in 2022. The Bears started three quarterbacks, with Nathan Peterman and Trevor Siemian each stepping in for an injured Justin Fields. Duggan is a similar player to Fields- both guys are very mobile. In addition, like Fields, Duggan is a competitor. He’ll give the Bears his all in whatever role they give him, and he could see special packages where he is on the field to showcase his athleticism in a Taysom Hill-type role. If Fields were to go down, Duggan would be a better option than either of the Bears backups from a season ago.

