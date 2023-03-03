Bears 2023 free agency profile: DT Javon Hargrave

NFL free agency will be here before we know it, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of work to do. Luckily, general manager Ryan Poles has $100 million to work with to bring in some impact players as he looks to retool the roster.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re highlighting some potential free agent targets and breaking down their 2022 performance and whether or not they’re a fit in Chicago.

Next up is defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, a disruptive interior lineman that would serve as a dominant three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But at 30 years old, would the Bears elect to pay him or go after a younger option?

2022 stats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

60 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 57 pressures, 40 hurries, 16 QB hits, pressure rate of 13.2%, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries

2022 review

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Hargrave was an integral part of one of the Eagles defense, which was one of the best in the league and played a huge role in getting Philadelphia back to the Super Bowl. Hargrave proved to be an athletic run stuffer and knows how to get after the quarterback. He was one of four players on that team who finished with 10-plus sacks on the year — with a career-high 11 sacks to his name.

The Eagles have made it clear they want Hargrave back in 2023. But he’s expected to command a huge pay day — especially as the top defensive lineman on the board after Daron Payne got franchise tagged by the Commanders. Philadelphia might not be able to pay him what he’s looking for and what other teams will more than willing pay to land a disruptive interior defender.

Position need: High

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL last season, which was a big reason for the defense’s struggles throughout the year. When looking at the defensive line, we could see four new starters in 2023.

While defensive end is a massive need — with Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson the only ones on the roster — Chicago desperately needs a dominant three-technique to anchor the defensive line. Could that guy be Hargrave?

Story continues

Fit with Bears

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hargrave fits the mold for what the Bears are looking for in a disruptive three-technique to power this defense. While Hargrave isn’t a long-term option at 30, he’d be an elite stopgap at arguably the most important position in Eberflus’ defense. Hargrave is a powerful run stuffer with the ability to get pressure from the interior, as evidenced by his career-high 11 sacks last season.

With Daron Payne off the board — after the Commanders used the franchise tag — Hargrave should become their top target in free agency to help overhaul the league’s worst defensive line from last season. At the very least, Hargrave has another couple of dominant seasons left in him. But Chicago is going to have to pay him.

2023 free agency profiles

We’re highlighting some potential Bears targets in free agency this month:

LT Orlando Brown Jr. DT Javon Hargrave RB Saquon Barkley DE Marcus Davenport DT Dre’Mont Jones RT Mike McGlinchey CB Jamel Dean OG Ben Powers DE Yannick Ngakoue LB Tremaine Edmunds

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire