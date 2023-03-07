Bears 2023 free agency profile: DT Dre’Mont Jones

NFL free agency will be here before we know it, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of work to do. Luckily, general manager Ryan Poles has $100 million to work with to bring in some impact players as he looks to retool the roster.

Next up is defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who has all of the makings of a dominant three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But will Chicago break the bank on one of the top defensive linemen set to hit the open market?

2022 stats

47 combined tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 10 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

2022 review

Jones was a disruptive force for the Broncos defense last season, where he made things difficult on opposing quarterbacks all season. In 13 games, Jones totaled 6.5 sacks, four hurries, five quarterback knockdowns and 16 pressures. He suffered a hip injury that sidelined him for the final four games of the season. Jones has posted at least 5.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons, and he’s only ascending at 26 years old.

The Broncos aren’t expected to use the franchise tag on Jones, which makes him one of the top defensive linemen to hit the open market. But Jones’ reported asking price is close to the $19.7 million tag number.

Position need: High

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL last season, which was a big reason for the defense’s struggles throughout the year. When looking at the defensive line, we could see four new starters in 2023.

While defensive end is a massive need — with Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson the only ones on the roster — Chicago desperately needs a dominant three-technique to anchor the defensive line. Could that guy be Jones?

Fit with Bears

Jones could be the explosive three-technique the Bears are looking for, and he’s only 26 years old, which means his best football is still ahead of him. He’s been a dominant presence in the interior, where he’s made things difficult for opposing offensive lines.

Jones has posted at least 5.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons, and he’d bring an interior pass rush that Chicago has lacked. According to PFF, Jones’ 138 quarterback pressures ranks 19th among defensive tackles since 2019, and he has the 11th best pass-rush win rate over the last four seasons (14.5 percent).

