Bears 2023 free agency preview: Does Riley Reiff have a future in Chicago?

2022 stats

3 sacks, 2 hits, 13 hurries, 14 pressures, 2 penalties (10 games)

2022 review

Reiff was signed (to reasonable one-year deal) to compete for a starting job and provide valuable experience and depth at tackle. While Reiff didn’t start the year as a starter — Braxton Jones started the entire season at left tackle and Larry Borom got the nod early on at right tackle — he took advantage of his opportunity after Borom missed time with a concussion. Reiff started for the remainder of the season at right tackle, where he proved to be serviceable but most certainly replaceable.

Positional need: High

There were a number of issues that contributed to the lack of a passing game in 2022, but the offensive line was certainly a notable factor. While the offensive line paved the way for Chicago’s top-ranked run game, quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress and sacked a league-high 55 times in 15 games. The entire offensive line needs an overhaul, especially at the tackle position. While the Bears could choose to move forward with Braxton Jones, who was solid at left tackle during his rookie season, there’s a glaring hole at right tackle, which was split with Reiff and Borom. There are some intriguing names set to hit the free agent market, as well some notable prospects in the NFL draft that could fill that tackle hole. There’s no understating the importance of shoring up the offensive line this offseason to help get a fair evaluation of Fields.

The future

There is no starting job (or even roster spot) guaranteed along the offensive line this offseason. Poles will look to overhaul the biggest weakness on offense from last season, which includes addressing tackle, guard and center. Poles did single out Reiff (along with Jones and Teven Jenkins) during his end-of-year press conference when discussing the offensive line. Specifically, he pointed to Reiff as someone who helped set the tone. “That guy did more than a lot of people think for that O-line room and the mentality,” Poles said. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago bring Reiff back in a reserve role. But he is 35 years old and was still on the open market last July. It’s a possibility, but not a likelihood.

