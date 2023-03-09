Bears 2023 free agency preview: Have we seen the last of Ryan Griffin?

NFL free agency will be here before we know it, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of players set to hit the market. From key starters to valuable reserves, general manager Ryan Poles will have important decisions to make about who to bring back.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going through each individual player and breaking down their 2022 performance and whether or not they fit in the Bears’ long-term plans.

Next up is Ryan Griffin, who served as a valuable blocker but didn’t contribute much in the passing game as Cole Kmet’s backup.

2022 stats

4 receptions, 26 yards, 0 touchdowns (15 games)

2022 review

Griffin was signed to a one-year deal last year with the expectation that he would be Kmet’s primary backup with the potential to make an impact in the passing game. Unfortunately, Griffin failed to get much going in the receiver department, as he had just four catches for 26 yards. But he was productive as a blocker, which was an important contribution for the league’s best run game. Griffin also served as a contributor on special teams.

Position need: Moderate

Considering Kmet is the only tight end on the roster (who was actually on the active roster) heading into 2023, tight end is a position that needs to be addressed this offseason. More than that, it needs an upgrade after Griffin and Trevon Wesco failed to make a significant impact. The Bears need to find someone to pair with Kmet, who is coming off a breakout season — despite Chicago having the worst passing game in the league. Kmet is entering a contract year, and he’s one of Justin Fields’ favorite weapons. So the expectation is Kmet will be heavily involved in the passing game next season. With that said, there are more pressing needs ahead of a busy offseason. Still, tight end is a position that deserves some attention.

The future

The Bears need to add players to round out the tight end group around Kmet, and there are options both in free agency and a deep draft class. While Griffin was a solid blocker, he didn’t contribute much in the passing game. So it’s hard to imagine he factors into any future plans in Chicago, especially when there should be upgrades available at the position.

