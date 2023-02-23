Bears 2023 free agency preview: Could a N’Keal Harry reunion happen?

NFL free agency will be here before we know it, and the Chicago Bears have plenty of players set to hit the market. From key starters to valuable reserves, general manager Ryan Poles will have important decisions to make about who to bring back.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going through each individual player and breaking down their 2022 performance and whether or not they fit in the Bears’ long-term plans.

Up next is wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who the Bears acquired via trade last offseason. But after getting limited touches, will there be any interest in bringing him back?

2022 stats

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry (8) makes a catch over Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

7 receptions, 116 yards, 1 touchdown

2022 review

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: N’Keal Harry #8 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch over Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bears took a flyer on Harry, a former first-round pick, by acquiring him from the New England Patriots last offseason in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Harry was looking for a fresh start after an up-and-down tenure with the Patriots and the Bears were an ideal landing spot. He brought size and speed to a receiving corps that was looking for a boost and had the opportunity to rocket up the depth chart when training camp got underway.

Unfortunately, that never happened as Harry suffered a serious ankle injury early in camp that sidelined him well into October. He didn’t get his first action until Week 7, coincidentally against his old team. From there, Harry saw limited targets but made the most of them. He caught five passes on seven targets, showing he was efficient when relied upon. His season highlight came against the Green Bay Packers when he made a spectacular catch on a deep ball from Justin Fields.

Playing the “X” receiver, Harry’s snap count took a hit when Chase Claypool arrived midseason. He was made inactive for a stretch and only played more than 50% of the team’s snaps in one game all season long. For one reason or another, the Bears didn’t see him as a consistent option at wide receiver.

Positional need: High

Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The constant message surrounding the Bears in 2022 was that they were devoid of a true WR1. They have solid role players such as Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool under contract, but they’re lacking that game-changing player who can dominate a secondary and bail the quarterback out of tight situations. They have holes within that receiving corps and will likely take a few shots in free agency and the draft to fill them.

Despite being drafted in the first round four years ago, Harry isn’t that game-changing weapon many envisioned he would be. He hasn’t even shown he can be a WR2 or WR3 considering he’s broken 300 yards in a season just once in his career. The Bears will need to look elsewhere to find that ideal player who can improve their passing game.

The future

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: N’Keal Harry #8 of the Chicago Bears runs against DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Despite Harry’s low career totals, his 2022 season was something of an enigma. He was hurt for a good stretch of the year and when he did make his way onto the field, he saw limited targets. But when those passes came his way, he made the most of them. Given his efficiency as well as proficient run-blocking skills, is it possible Harry winds up back with the Bears to give it another go?

A reunion between the two parties seems unlikely. A week after Harry caught his first touchdown as a Bear, the team overpaid for Claypool and effectively cut his snaps in half before being benched for a period. The move for Claypool was more about the 2023 season than anything, but it also shed light on what the team thought of Harry. They weren’t satisfied with where he was at and needed to make a move.

Perhaps the Bears do continue to see the potential with Harry and bring him back in a reserve role. But it feels like that ship has sailed. Poles gave up very little to acquire Harry and wanted to see if he could catch lightning in a bottle. Harry provided a few sparks, but nothing more than that.

