Bears 2023 first-round pick: OT Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a quick rundown on Wright:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 333

Age: 21

From: Huntington, WV

Breakdown: Wright is an excellent fit for the wide zone scheme the Bears are running. He can displace linemen at the point of attack and should be athletic enough to get to linebackers and safeties at the second level. In pass protection, he’s solid when not asked to deal with speed rushers on an island. This means he’s likely playing right tackle. In addition, his lack of lateral quickness makes him a perfect fit for the play-action, RPO-style passing schemes that the Bears run. — Nate Atkins

Dane Brugler’s scouting report: “A four-year starter at Tennessee, Wright lined up at right tackle in head coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense. After moving to the offensive line as a sophomore in high school, he fell short of expectations his first three years in Knoxville. But everything clicked, especially in pass pro, when he moved to right tackle as a senior (didn’t allow a sack in 2022 and quieted Will Anderson on the Alabama tape). With his extraordinary power and torque, Wright creates a surge in the run game with the physical hands to latch, drive and displace. While he is susceptible to inside rush moves, he reaches his landmarks and stays square as a pass blocker, relying on his length, punch and stout anchor to stalemate rushers. Overall, Wright will get himself into trouble when he sacrifices technique for his nasty demeanor, but he naturally defaults to his raw power and body control to consistently win in both the run and passing game. He is a plug-and-play right tackle, and some teams have him on their draft board as a starting guard.”

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report: “Right tackle prospect who used his size and power to overcome athletic limitations and spotty technique on the collegiate level. The tape can be a little uneven for Wright with poor block finishes followed up by aggressive pancakes. He played with much better body control and footwork in 2022, though. Wright is capable of staying at right tackle at the next level provided he’s given protection help from time to time. While he was often a positional blocker at Tennessee, he’s a very talented drive blocker when allowed to fire out. There will be inconsistent outings, but Wright should develop into a decent starting tackle with the potential to kick inside if necessary.”

They said it: “He’s just a really big athlete. We talked about his feet and his ability to regain, if he loses his balance and gets off balance, he can regain and reset his hands inside to be able to protect. So, a fabulous energy with him. He’s a willing learner, wants to get better. We see a lot of upside with him too. We feel that he was the best lineman in the draft, but we also know that he’s got the best upside for growth potential. We’re excited about where he is.” — Bears HC Matt Eberflus

RAS card

Highlights

