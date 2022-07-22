Bears 2022 training camp preview: Special teams

Chicago Bears training camp is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start looking ahead at the roster the team is bringing to Lake Forest.

We wrap things up with special teams. There are some familiar faces returning this season in kicker Cairo Santos and long snapper Patrick Scales. But the biggest change comes with the Bears’ new punter. For the first time in almost a decade, Pat O’Donnell will not be punting in Chicago. In his place is seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill.

Let’s take a look at the special teams heading into training camp:

K Cairo Santos

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Despite the struggles Chicago has had over the last two seasons, one thing has remained consistent: Cairo Santos. Santos made 40 consecutive field goals from Sept. 27, 2020 to Nov. 8, 2021. The 66-yard missed field goal attempt against the Steelers left him four field goals away from tying the NFL record. Santos has made 56 of his 62 field goal attempts since returning to Chicago. He is yet to miss a kick from under 40-yards. He’ll be an important player this season. Defense and special teams will likely be the reason for most of the Bears’ wins in 2022.

P Trenton Gill

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss of Pat O’Donnell, rookie punter Trenton Gill will take over. Gill played three seasons at North Carolina State before being drafted in the seventh round by the Bears. In 2021, Gill led the ACC in most punts, (65), and most punting yards, (2,928). He also averaged the most yards per punt in both 2019, (47.6), and 2021, (45). He ended his college career as the leader in yards per punt in NCAA history with 45.8 yards per punt. Along with being the team’s punter, Gill will hold kicks for Santos.

LS Patrick Scales

(Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears re-signed Patrick Scales on a one-year deal this past offseason. With the loss of O’Donnell, Scales is now the longest-tenured Bear, being with the team since 2015. Scales has missed just one game since becoming the full-time long snapper in Chicago. He’s played in 86 of the team’s last 87 regular season games.

Story continues

How much will the loss of Pat O'Donnell impact Chicago?

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The loss of Pat O’Donnell in free agency looked scary at first. With how successful Trenton Gill was in college, some of that stress goes away. Outside of punting, the real test will be the chemistry he can build with Cairo Santos. Santos has been on fire these last two seasons, with him and O’Donnell being a great duo. That same chemistry and trust needs to be built with Gill. The good news is that these two have the entire offseason to become familiar with each other.

1

1