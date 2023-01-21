Bears 2022 TE review: Cole Kmet has breakout season

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there’s still reasons to be optimistic about the future, including a boatload of salary cap space, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2022 Bears and grading every player. Rounding out the skill positions on offense is tight end, where Cole Kmet stood out in a big way.

Cole Kmet: A-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 06: Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears reacts after a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on November 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Season stats: 50 receptions, 544 yards, 7 touchdowns; 2 carries, 9 yards, 0 touchdowns

The 2022 season was Kmet’s chance to show he can be the guy at tight end and he did just that. Kmet was the most consistent pass catcher for the Bears, leading the team in nearly every statistical receving category. The most notable category was touchdowns where he totaled seven after failing to find the end zone all year in 2021.

It wasn’t just about production for Kmet, though. He looked like a more fluid route runner, able to make tough catches that wouldn’t have been possible his first couple of seasons. Whether it was his impressive sideline catch against the New England Patriots or his one-handed grab while getting hit against the Atlanta Falcons, Kmet silenced many doubters and deserves a high grade for his performance. His drop percentage was cut in half from 2021 (5.4% to 2.9%) and quarterbacks had a quarterback rating of 105 when targeting him, up over 30 points from 2021, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s eligible for an extension and given general manager Ryan Poles’ recent comments, the Bears might be ready to oblige.

Ryan Griffin: C-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Ryan Griffin #84 of the Chicago Bears in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Season stats: 4 receptions, 26 yards, 0 touchdowns

The drop off from Kmet to backups like Ryan Griffin is staggering. Griffin signed as a free agent to be the primary backup to Kmet and was quiet for most of the year. His most notable moment came on a red zone play against the Washington Commanders where he and Fields failed to connect, with the ball sailing just over his head as he fell down. Griffin did have some productive plays as a blocker, helping set the edge for big throws from Fields, or taking out defenders on running plays. But aside from that, there wasn’t much to see. It remains to be seen if he’ll re-sign with the Bears for the 2023 season.

Trevon Wesco: C

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 27: Trevon Wesco #88 of the Chicago Bears runs for yards in the first half of a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Season stats: 2 receptions, 26 yards, 0 touchdowns; 1 two-point conversion

Just prior to the regular season, the Bears claimed Trevon Wesco off waivers from the New York Jets to play a reserve role at tight end. As the season got going, Wesco’s role increased and he began taking snaps away from Griffin. Wesco was utilized mostly as a blocker and he had plenty to offer in that department. His most notable moment of the year came just after Fields’ insane 61-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins. The Bears ended up attempting a two-point conversion and got it thanks to a reception from Wesco. Based on his growing role, he’s someone who is a candidate to sign back with the Bears this offseason.

Jake Tonges: INC

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 touchdowns

Rookie tight end and fullback Jake Tonges shined in the preseason, but didn’t record a statistic during the regular season and played just 16 snaps on offense the entire year. He’ll look to earn more playing time this spring and summer for the 2023 season.

