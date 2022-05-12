Bears 2022 schedule leaks: LT Charles Leno wants revenge

Charles Leno excited for revenge game vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’ve heard of the quarterback revenge game, or the wide receiver revenge game. In the Bears’ case, the Robbie Gould revenge game seems to be an annual tradition. But for the first time, are we about to get a left tackle revenge game?

As the Bears 2022 regular season schedule leaked, former Chicago offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. expressed his excitement to return to Soldier Field with his new team, the Washington Commanders.

The Bears selected Leno in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, and got incredible value for their pick. From 2014 - 2020, Leno started 94 games at left tackle, giving the team reliability and consistency at the position.

But after drafting Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom in 2021, Ryan Pace cut Leno. The Bears missed Leno’s reliability almost immediately, too. Jenkins suffered a back injury early in the offseason program, forcing the team to sign Jason Peters off the streets. Peters played well when he was on the field. But he sustained injuries, along with Borom, forcing players like Elijah Wilkinson to take snaps at the position.

Leno signed a one-year, $4 million deal to play for the Commanders in 2021. He started all 17 games, and was rewarded with a three-year, $37-million extension in January.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!