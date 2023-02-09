Bears 2022 rookie review: LB Jack Sanborn

The Chicago Bears saw significant contributions from rookies on offense, defense and special teams during the 2022 season, whether it was from draft picks or undrafted free agents.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn was one of the season’s most pleasant surprises, and he was one of the team’s most impactful rookies. In limited action (six starts), Sanborn showed why he could be a long-term starter for the Bears moving forward.

Let’s take a look back at Sanborn’s rookie season and see what we can expect for the future.

2022 stats

64 combined tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovered (14 games, 6 starts)

2022 season review

Sanborn was Poles’ prized undrafted rookie, who made an immediate impact in his first live action with two takeaways in a preseason game against the Chiefs. Sanborn earned himself a roster spot, but he had to wait a little bit before getting his chance to shine. Following the Roquan Smith trade in November, Sanborn saw himself thrust into the MIKE linebacker role, where he thrived. In his first start against the Dolphins, Sanborn had seven solo tackles. The following week, he recorded 12 total tackles and two sacks against the Lions. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. Unfortunately, Sanborn’s impressive rookie campaign was cut short by injury.

Best game: vs. Lions (Week 10)

Sanborn only made six starts in his rookie season, but there’s no denying he made a strong impression. His best game came in his second start against the Lions, where he looked like a seasoned pro. Sanborn showed good instincts on the field, leading the Bears with 12 tackles, including two for a loss, two sacks and two QB hits. He also made a leaping interception of quarterback Jared Goff, which would’ve halted Detroit’s drive inside the red zone. Unfortunately, it didn’t count due to a questionable penalty on Jaylon Johnson. Still, an impressive performance for the undrafted rookie, who showed everyone why he should’ve been drafted.

Bears undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn had quite the performance in just his second start. Finished with 12 tackles and 2 sacks, including this one. His instincts and physicality were on full display against the Lions. pic.twitter.com/BWULQGBwYD — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) November 16, 2022

2023 season outlook

There are questions at linebacker with guys like Nicholas Morrow, Matt Adams and Joe Thomas set to hit free agency. But while Sanborn only started six games in his rookie season, it certainly looks like Poles found a potential long-term starter in Sanborn. It might be a small sample size, but Sanborn has definitely earned a starting role heading into 2023. That’s not to say Sanborn doesn’t have room for improvement — he’s not a finished product — but it’s easy to see his potential in this defense. Sanborn might not become a star linebacker, but he has all of the tools to be a very good, consistent middle linebacker for this team. It’s a safe bet to assume Sanborn will factor into Chicago’s plans in 2023.

