Bears 2022 rookie review: CB Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears saw significant contributions from rookies on offense, defense and special teams during the 2022 season, whether it was from draft picks or undrafted free agents.

The Bears’ first pick of the 2022 NFL draft was cornerback Kyler Gordon, who saw time both in the slot and on the boundary during his rookie season. Gordon had an up-and-down season but showed plenty of promise that bodes well for his future in Chicago.

Let’s take a look back at Gordon’s rookie season and see what we can expect for the future.

2022 stats

71 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery (14 games)

2022 season review

Gordon was the Bears’ top selection in the 2022 NFL draft, and he was an immediate contributor from Day 1. He was asked to play both outside and in the slot, which isn’t easy for a rookie. Gordon’s rookie season got off to an ominous start when he was picked on by opposing quarterbacks — most notably Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, when he allowed 10 catches on 13 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. But Gordon improved as the season wore on, which included three interceptions in his final eight games. While he proved to be more efficient down the stretch, Gordon still has plenty of room for improvement heading into his second year.

Best Game: vs. Eagles (Week 15)

While Gordon had his struggles early in his rookie year, he made strides against some top offenses down the stretch. That includes a high-powered Eagles offense, where Gordon showed signs of progress. After missing two games in concussion protocol, Gordon returned and made an impression with two takeaways on the afternoon, including an interception of Jalen Hurts on a ball indeed for A.J. Brown and a fumble recovery. Gordon recorded his second-highest grade of the year at 76.2, per PFF.

2023 season outlook

There’s no doubt Gordon factors into Chicago’s plans in 2023, where he’ll anchor the defensive backfield along with Jaylon Johnson. The only question is where he’ll be lining up in the secondary. Gordon played both on the boundary and in the slot in his first year, which is a lot to ask of a rookie. He was asked to play a lot at nickel this year, but he also thrived on the outside. The Bears will evaluate Gordon, along with the rest of the roster, to determine whether they plan on moving him to the boundary or keeping him in the slot and finding someone to anchor the outside with Johnson. This offseason will be key for Gordon, who has plenty of room for improvement heading into his second season. Granted, a better pass rush should help make his job easier come Year 2.

