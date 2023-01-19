Bears 2022 RB review: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert help make history

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there’s still reasons to be optimistic about the future, including a boatload of salary cap space, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2022 Bears and grading every player. Following the quarterbacks, our next group is running back, a position that contributed to the best rushing season for the Bears in team history with 3,014 yards, but looks uncertain heading into 2023.

David Montgomery: C+

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 18: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Season stats: 201 carries, 801 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry), 5 touchdowns; 34 receptions, 316 yards, 1 touchdown

Heading into the season, David Montgomery was one of the most consistent players on offense. The fourth-year veteran had cemented himself as a key contributor, even if he was set to split carries. But as far as production goes, Montgomery was fairly average by NFL standards. He totaled just over 800 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He wasn’t breaking off long runs, but instead got the short yards when called upon. His pass protection and ability to catch out of the backfield separated him from the other backs and was where he was most valuable in 2022. Montgomery is set to be a free agent and while there is mutual interest between him and the Bears to return, nothing is guaranteed.

Khalil Herbert: B

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 129 carries, 731 yards (5.7 yards per carry), 4 touchdowns; 9 receptions, 57 yards, 1 touchdown

Khalil Herbert was an excellent back to pair with Montgomery since the two had differing skillsets. They each made up for each other’s deficiencies, both in the run and pass game. Herbert’s ability to hit open holes with burst was valuable for the Bears when running the football. His production increased in almost every category from his rookie year and likely would have eclipsed 1,000 yards for his career had he not missed four games with an injury. Herbert’s primary issue is with his pass protection. He’s a liability on passing downs and struggles picking up his assignment when not running the ball. But he’s still a valuable asset on offense and should see plenty of opportunities in 2023. Whether that’s splitting time with Montgomery or someone else remains to be seen.

Trestan Ebner: D

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Trestan Ebner (31) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 24 carries, 54 yards (2.3 yards per carry), 0 touchdowns; 2 receptions, 8 yards, 0 touchdowns

Trestan Ebner wowed fans in training camp and showed signs of explosiveness during the preseason. But when the games started counting, he wasn’t able to deliver the same results. The sixth-round rookie out of Baylor struggled to have success, unable to take advantage of the opportunities that were presented to him. Ebner totaled 43 of his 54 rushing yards in back-to-back games early in the year, then didn’t do much the rest of the way. What’s worse, his receiving output was abysmal and that was his strength coming out of college. Perhaps expectations were too high given Herbert’s sudden emergence last year as a sixth-round pick, but Ebner failed to stand out in any way.

Darrynton Evans: C

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (21) rushes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Season stats: 14 carries, 64 yards (4.6 yards per carry), 0 touchdowns, 1 reception, 33 yards, 0 touchdowns

Darrynton Evans spent most of the season on the practice squad, appearing in just six games. But when he got his hands on the football, the third-year back was able to make something of his limited opportunities. Evans saw offensive action in just three games but was productive, particularly against the New York Jets in Week 12 where he totaled 67 yards from scrimmage. The Bears claimed Evans off waivers from the Tennessee Titans last spring and the expectation was that he would be the third running back behind Montgomery and Herbert. He was bested by Ebner, but Evans proved to be the better back during the regular season.

Khari Blasingame: B+

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Season stats: 0 carries, 0 yards, 0 touchdowns; 0 receptions, 0 yards, 0 touchdowns

Khari Blasingame didn’t post a single statistic but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t effective. The fullback constantly sprung big runs for the Bears running backs, especially early in the season as a lead blocker. He’s a big reason why the Bears were able to run the ball on nearly everyone last season. Blasingame is a free agent and it would be a smart move for the Bears to bring him back.

