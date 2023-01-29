Bears 2022 position reviews: How we graded Chicago’s roster in 2022

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there’s still reasons to be optimistic about the future, including a boatload of salary cap space, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields.

Here at Bears Wire, we went position by position through the Bears roster and graded every player for the 2022 season.

See our roundup here:

Quarterbacks: Justin Fields proves he's the guy

The fact that Fields was able to find success this season despite less-than-ideal circumstances was impressive enough. But then you factor in his star quality and making NFL history on an almost-weekly basis, it’s unreal that he was able to have such a profound impact on this Bears offense. (And it was evident in the two games he missed). Fields established himself as one of the NFL’s most exciting young players with his elite speed and impressive athleticism. He set the NFL regular-season record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback — and he fell just 64 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. Yes, Fields has work to do when it comes to becoming a better passer. But addressing holes on the offensive line and at receiver will go a long way in helping with that. — Alyssa Barbieri

Running backs: David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert help make history

Herbert was an excellent back to pair with Montgomery since the two had differing skillsets. They each made up for each other’s deficiencies, both in the run and pass game. Herbert’s ability to hit open holes with burst was valuable for the Bears when running the football. His production increased in almost every category from his rookie year and likely would have eclipsed 1,000 yards for his career had he not missed four games with an injury. Herbert’s primary issue is with his pass protection. He’s a liability on passing downs and struggles picking up his assignment when not running the ball. But he’s still a valuable asset on offense and should see plenty of opportunities in 2023. Whether that’s splitting time with Montgomery or someone else remains to be seen. — Brendan Sugrue

Wide receivers: New faces fail to make a difference

The Bears made a big splash at the trade deadline, acquiring Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their own second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Claypool flashed for the Steelers in two and a half seasons, but didn’t do much with the Bears since coming over. He wasn’t utilized nearly as much as initially thought, he eclipsed 50 yards in just one game, and missed time with a knee injury near the end of the season. It feels unfair to grade him since he was still clearly getting up to speed, but there needed to be more from him in seven games. The acquisition was never just about one season, though, and Claypool should play a much larger role in 2023. — Brendan Sugrue

Tight ends: Cole Kmet has breakout season

The 2022 season was Kmet’s chance to show he can be the guy at tight end and he did just that. Kmet was the most consistent pass catcher for the Bears, leading the team in nearly every statistical receving category. The most notable category was touchdowns where he totaled seven after failing to find the end zone all year in 2021. It wasn’t just about production for Kmet, though. He looked like a more fluid route runner, able to make tough catches that wouldn’t have been possible his first couple of seasons. — Brendan Sugrue

Offensive line: Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones bright spots among struggling unit

What started as an ominous offseason for Jenkins quickly became a dream scenario. Jenkins making the switch to right guard this offseason was the best thing that happened to this offensive line in 2022. He was easily the most consistent offensive lineman — in his first year in a brand new position — and he played at a Pro Bowl level. Jenkins has been a dominant run blocker and showed improvement in pass protection. If anything, the biggest concern with Jenkins is his ability to stay healthy. After missing most of his rookie season due to a back injury, he suffered a neck injury that sidelined him in the final weeks of the season. — Alyssa Barbieri

Interior defensive line: Justin Jones a standout on struggling interior

Jones was the only player along the defensive interior worth bringing back in 2023. And he wasn’t even Plan A. Jones was signed after Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical in the offseason, but he provided consistency to the team’s weakest position group. Jones served as the three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense, one of the most important positions, and he was solid. Jones led the Bears in tackles for loss and was second in QB hits. He even garnered praise from GM Ryan Poles for his consistency and playmaking ability. While Chicago will likely look to find a superstar at 3-tech this offseason, you have to figure Jones will still play a key role on next year’s defensive line. — Alyssa Barbieri

Edge rushers: Veterans take big step back

Outside of his game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, Gipson’s production dipped considerably, but it wasn’t all his fault. For one, Gipson played under 50% of the team’s snaps in all but one game prior to the trade of Robert Quinn. When he was on the field, the former Tulsa standout faced numerous double teams as the team’s only legitimate pass-rushing threat. Gipson showed he isn’t a dominant pass rusher and can’t simply just beat everyone to the quarterback. But with another star player on the line, he can be the player who takes advantage of one-on-one matchups. His production in 2023 will depend heavily on who the Bears can acquire in free agency and the draft. — Brendan Sugrue

Linebackers: Jack Sanborn emerges as potential long-term starter

Sanborn was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season, and all it took was Roquan Smith being traded to the Ravens for Sanborn to get his shot. The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin showed his potential during the preseason, where he quickly became a fan favorite, and that translated to the regular season in his six starts. Sanborn showcased his elite instincts and solid tackling that brought consistency to the front seven. He had 48 solo tackles in six starts and was on pace to lead the league (had he started all 17 games). Sanborn also earned a nod on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. Unfortunately, Sanborn’s impressive rookie campaign was cut short by injury. But, on the bright side, the Bears look like they’ve found their starting middle linebacker moving forward. — Alyssa Barbieri

Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson and young players make strides

Johnson entered the season as the team’s top cornerback and teams treated him as such early on. For the first two weeks, Johnson wasn’t targeted in the passing game and was clearly the defender teams wanted to avoid. That eventually faded and Johnson had some ups and downs, facing a few of the better offenses in the middle of the season. His turnover numbers need to increase as he has just three takeaways in as many seasons, but his stats as a whole improved from 2021. He allowed just one touchdown and lowered his opposing passer rating from 101.9 to 94.6, according to Pro Football Reference. — Brendan Sugrue

Safeties: Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker were perfect 1-2 punch

Jackson had a bounce back year in 2022, where he established himself as a defensive leader following the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. After not notching an interception in the previous two seasons, Jackson led the Bears with four picks — and that was in just 12 games, as he missed the final five after suffering a season-ending foot injury. Jackson added 80 total tackles, including one for a loss, six pass breakups and led the team with two forced fumbles. With rookie Jaquan Brisker in the box, Jackson thrived in his return to free safety, which made him one of the NFL’s best playmaking safeties in the first two years of his career. — Alyssa Barbieri

Special teams: Cairo Santos takes step back

When it comes to field goals, Santos was as consistent as ever. He missed just two kicks all year long and went 4/5 from beyond 50 yards, a distance that has plagued him in the past. Where he had issues, however, was kicking extra points. Santos missed five point-after attempts, easily the most he’s had in a season and they all came at Soldier Field. Granted, two of them came during the Week 1 monsoon but it was a problem that persisted throughout the year at home. — Brendan Sugrue

