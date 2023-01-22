Bears 2022 OL review: Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones bright spots among struggling unit

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, which culminated in a 10-game losing streak. But there’s still reasons to be optimistic about the future, including a boatload of salary cap space, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and the emergence of quarterback Justin Fields.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position through the 2022 Bears and grading every player. Next up is the offensive line, which had its share of struggles in pass protection and will likely be overhauled this offseason.

Teven Jenkins: A

Season stats (via PFF): 2 sacks, 0 hits, 10 hurries, 12 pressures, 2 penalties (13 games)

What started as an ominous offseason for Jenkins quickly became a dream scenario. Jenkins making the switch to right guard this offseason was the best thing that happened to this offensive line in 2022. He was easily the most consistent offensive lineman — in his first year in a brand new position — and he played at a Pro Bowl level. Jenkins has been a dominant run blocker and showed improvement in pass protection. If anything, the biggest concern with Jenkins is his ability to stay healthy. After missing most of his rookie season due to a back injury, he suffered a neck injury that sidelined him in the final weeks of the season.

Braxton Jones: B-

Season stats (via PFF): 7 sacks, 4 hits, 29 hurries, 40 pressures, 6 penalties (17 games)

All things considered, Jones had an impressive debut at left tackle. The fifth-round rookie was thrust into the starting lineup from the start of the season, and he had a solid year. Jones was the 12th highest-graded rookie in the NFL, per PFF, where he ranked second as a run blocker and fourth in pass protection among rookie offensive linemen. Jones struggled against the bull rush, and it’s clear he needs to bulk up and get stronger this offseason. But given his rookie season and praise from Ryan Poles, it certainly feels like Jones will likely be the starting left tackle heading into 2023.

Cody Whitehair: C

Season stats (via PFF): 4 sacks, 1 hit, 9 hurries, 14 pressures, 0 penalties (12 games)

Whitehair has been a staple on the Bears’ offensive line, where he’s been one of the more dependable options on a struggling line. While he had his struggles this season — namely in the latter half of the year — he’s been a key veteran presence. Whitehair did miss four games earlier in the year after suffering a knee injury against the Giants, and he wasn’t the same after. But, historically speaking, he’s pretty healthy during his seven years in Chicago. Whitehair’s future certainty seems in doubt this offseason given his massive $14.1 million salary cap hit, making him a prime cap casualty candidate. But he was also one of the few serviceable offensive linemen — and a team captain to boot. But if the Bears can’t find an upgrade, expect Whitehair to be back.

Sam Mustipher: D+

Season stats (via PFF): 2 sacks, 4 hits, 14 hurries, 20 pressures, 3 penalties (17 games)

Mustipher is easily the most disliked Bears offensive linemen, but it’s worth noting he wasn’t intended to be a starter. While Mustipher started all 17 games at center in 2021, he was one of the weaker links. That rang true again in 2022, where he was a turnstile on the offensive line. Mustipher got the start at center after Lucas Patrick broke his thumb and couldn’t grip a football. But there was a point where Mustipher was benched for Patrick in Week 7 against the Patriots. Mustipher did return after Patrick suffered a season-ending injury, but he was benched. With that said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in Chicago in 2023 — he’s a restricted free agent — as a depth option, as he’s played both center and guard.

Riley Reiff: C

Season stats (via PFF): 3 sacks, 2 hits, 13 hurries, 14 pressures, 2 penalties (10 games)

Reiff was signed (to reasonable deal) to compete for a starting job and provide valuable experience and depth at tackle. While Reiff didn’t start the year as a starter — Larry Borom got the nod early on at right tackle — he took advantage of his opportunity after Borom missed time with a concussion. Reiff started for the remainder of the season at right tackle, where he proved to be serviceable but most certainly replaceable. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chicago bring Reiff (who’s a free agent) back in a reserve role. But he is 35 years old and was still on the open market last July.

Larry Borom: C

Season stats (via PFF): 5 sacks, 2 hits, 7 hurries, 14 pressures, 2 penalties (11 games)

Borom looked poised to serve as the Bears’ starting right tackle this season, and that certainly the case for the first seven games. But after suffering a concussion in Week 7, Borom lost the starting job to veteran Riley Reiff. Borom did see two starts at guard, due to injury, down the stretch. But looking ahead to 2023, it certainly seems like the former fifth-round pick could be utilized more as a swing tackle moving forward. But if Chicago decides to move on from Cody Whitehair, maybe Borom is an option.

Lucas Patrick: C-

Season stats (via PFF): 2 sacks, 2 hits, 12 hurries, 16 pressures, 0 penalties (7 games)

Patrick was one of the more disappointing players this season for the Bears. He was expected to step in and serve as a viable option at center, but things got off to a rough start after Patrick broke his thumb early in training camp. With Patrick unable to snap the ball, he rotated at right guard with Teven Jenkins, where he proved to be a lesser option than Jenkins. When Patrick did finally get a chance to start at center, he only lasted 10 snaps before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Patrick is under contract for another season, but center is certainly a position that Poles will look to upgrade this offseason. Which makes Patrick a possible cap casualty.

Michael Schofield: C

Season stats (via PFF): 1 sack, 0 hits, 7 hurries, 8 pressures, 1 penalty (9 games)

Schofield served as the primary reserve along the interior of the offensive line, where he stepped in when Whitehair and Jenkins suffered injuries during the 2022 season. Schofield wasn’t good enough to be a starter, but his versatility and experience served Chicago well with injuries along the interior. He played in 12 games, including five starts. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Schofield back with the Bears in a reserve role in 2023.

Incomplete: Alex Leatherwood, Dieter Eiselen, Ja'Tyre Carter

The Bears had several different starting offensive line combinations, which included Leatherwood, Eiselen and Carter in backup duty. All three combined to play seven games in 2022, and it’s hard to evaluate them based on their limited action. Leatherwood was claimed off waivers ahead of the start of the season, but it took him some time to see the field after battling mononucleosis. He rotated at right tackle with Riley Reiff, but Leatherwood had his share of struggles. Eiselen started the season on the practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster after Lucas Patrick went down for the year. Carter, a sixth-round rookie, spent the entire year on the active roster, but he only saw the field on offense in Week 18.

