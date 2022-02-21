Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at CB?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. Next up are the cornerbacks, which remains a need heading into the offseason.

Who's on the roster?

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Jaylon Johnson is the only reliable cornerback currently on the roster heading into 2022. Johnson established himself as CB1 in his second year following the release of Kyle Fuller. Johnson, who nabbed his first NFL interception, was arguably the best player in the secondary last season, and he should benefit with continued experience. But there’s still plenty of room for him to develop.

While Johnson has CB1 locked down, the hope is Thomas Graham Jr. can develop into the starter opposite him in the defensive backfield. Graham was drafted in the sixth round last year, and he spent most of the season on the practice squad before making his first start with the entire starting secondary sidelined with COVID. Graham had limited opportunities in 2021, but he was impressive with such a small sample size. Perhaps Graham can compete for a starting job heading into 2022.

Kindle Vildor showed that he’s not a starting-caliber cornerback in the NFL after a rocky 2021 campaign opposite Johnson. But Vildor, a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft, could serve as depth at cornerback. Duke Shelley, who’s entering the final year of his contract, also has a lot to prove heading into 2022. Shelley was rocky at nickelback, which is a position the Bears should be looking to fill this offseason.

Story continues

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears aren’t slated to lose any starters to free agency, and Artie Burns is the biggest name of the bunch. Burns spent most of the season in a reserve role before replacing Vildor as the starter opposite Johnson on Thanksgiving. While Burns wasn’t lights out, he fared better than Vildor. Whether that’s enough to garner another contract remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume that won’t be the case.

Xavier Crawford wasn’t expected to see the playing field, but he was soon in a starting role in the slot following injuries to Shelley and Teez Tabor. But Crawford struggled the most, and it doesn’t seem like he or Tabor will be back in 2022.

Who might join the Bears?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, Johnson is the only cornerback who has a starting job locked down. That means there are two starting jobs open opposite Johnson and in the slot. While Graham could factor into the equation somehow, GM Ryan Poles should be active in free agency and the NFL draft looking to add stability at cornerback, which Ryan Pace failed to do last year.

Some free-agent options include Xavier Rhodes, Casey Hayward Jr., and even a reconnection with Bryce Callahan, who would solidify that slot corner role — assuming he can stay healthy. There will also be some options in the NFL draft, where names like Auburn’s Roger McCreary, Washington’s Kyler Gordon and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr., should be available on Day 2.

2022 offseason position previews

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[listicle id=501650]

1

1