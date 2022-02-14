Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at QB?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. First up is quarterback, which appears set for the foreseeable future with Justin Fields.

Who's on the roster?

Justin Fields

Nick Foles

Ryan Willis

Fields’ rookie season was far from a smooth ride, but the No. 11 overall draft selection showed plenty of promise in the 12 games he played in 2021. Fields completed 159 of 270 passes (58.9%) for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. They’re not the most dazzling stats, but Fields showcased his potential to develop into a star quarterback in the NFL. Especially now that Matt Nagy is out of the picture and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has promised to build the offense around Fields and his strengths.

Foles was the best third-string quarterback in recent memory, and he’ll return for the final year of his contract in 2022. Foles was primarily inactive on game days, with the exception of serving as a backup or a starter when Fields and Andy Dalton were injured throughout the year. Given Foles’ $7.67 cap hit, it’s unlikely the Bears will cut him. Although, you have to wonder if this new regime will explore trade options for Foles, which could be one way to add a draft pick to their limited arsenal.

Chicago signed Willis to a reserve/future contract at the end of the season, and he figures to factor in as a potential option on the practice squad.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Andy Dalton

Dalton is expected to be an attractive backup option at quarterback during free agency, but he’ll still carry a $5 million cap hit in 2022 after a contract restructure with the Bears last season. Dalton was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal last offseason. But the arrival of Fields, who Chicago traded up to select at 11th overall, all but ended any expectations of this being Dalton’s team. Nagy remained steadfast in his commitment to Dalton, who started the first two games of the regular season before a knee injury sidelined him and cleared the way for Fields. While Dalton would be a solid option as backup quarterback, don’t expect him back with the Bears.

Who might join the Bears?

It’s not likely the Bears will look to add another quarterback on the roster. Considering Foles’ contract makes it difficult to cut or even trade him, the expectation is Foles will serve as Fields’ backup in 2022. Which might not necessarily be a bad thing, with the exception of his $7.67 million cap hit.

Some realistic options at quarterback in free agency include Tyrod Taylor, A.J. McCarron, Colt McCoy and Chase Daniel. But when you look at the affordable options available on the free-agent market, there aren’t many that would be better than Foles at this point.

