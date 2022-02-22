Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at S?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. Next up is safety, which will likely find a new running mate for Eddie Jackson.

Who's on the roster?

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson remains a point of contention among Bears fans, and his performance over the last couple of years hasn’t helped matters. Jackson came under fire for his tackling comments and his play on the field added fuel to the fire. Since signing his five-year mega-extension that made him the league’s highest-paid safety, Jackson has performed anything but. Jackson hasn’t had an interception since 2019, and he has plenty fo prove heading into 2022. His contract makes it impossible to move on from him this offseason, barring a team interested in trading for his services.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Tashaun Gipson was Chicago’s best safety last season, leading the team with two interceptions in 12 games. Gipson signed a one-year extension with the team last offseason to serve alongside Jackson for the second straight year, but he was far from perfect. Now, the Bears have to decide if they want to bring back Gipson or look elsewhere for his replacement.

DeAndre Houston-Carson and Deon Bush have been solid reserve safeties and special teams contributors for the Bears over the last several years. Both signed one-year extensions last offseason, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Poles bring one or both back in similar roles for 2022.

Story continues

Who might join the Bears?

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Given Jackson is the only safety currently under contract, the Bears have plenty of work to do at safety, which could include re-signing some of their own. Whether those are depth pieces like a Houston-Carson or Bush or bringing back Gipson as a starter alongside Jackson remains to be seen.

But there are some options outside of the current roster. There are some interesting names set to his free agency, including Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu, Minnesota’s Xavier Woods and Seattle’s Quandre Diggs. While Chicago has just five draft selections, they could target a safety in the later rounds of the draft or in undrafted free agency.

2022 offseason position previews

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[listicle id=501650]

1

1