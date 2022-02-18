Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at OL?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. Next up is the offensive line, which needs plenty of work.

Who's on the roster?

Cody Whitehair is the highest-paid offensive lineman on the team, but he’s coming off one of his worst seasons with the Bears. He allowed four sacks and committed four penalties last season. Whitehair has three years left on his contract, which makes it unlikely that Chicago will part ways with him. Now, it’s about finding the right place for him, which might just be center.

Teven Jenkins missed most of his rookie season due to back surgery during training camp, which put the Bears in a bit of a bind at tackle. But when Jenkins did return later in the season, he showed his potential at tackle in limited action. Jenkins started two games in place of an injured Jason Peters. But whether Jenkins is moved to right tackle or remains put at left tackle has a lot to do with what new GM Ryan Poles does with the offensive line this offseason.

Larry Borom found himself thrust into the starting right tackle role after Germain Ifedi went down with a knee injury, and Borom found immediate success. He held his own against some of the best in the NFL in San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in his first two starts. With the uncertainty at the tackle position, there are questions about where Borom could land on the offensive line. If the Bears add a tackle in free agency or the draft, Borom could perhaps find himself moved to guard.

Dieter Eiselen, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Willie Wright all signed reserve/futures deals with the Bears and don’t factor into any significant roles on the roster outside of the practice squad.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

The Bears have a slew of offensive linemen hitting free agency, but none more important than James Daniels. Poles has an important decision to make about Daniels, who is just 24, about whether to bring him back or move on and find a replacement this offseason. Daniels has showed a lot of promise in his first four years, but his price tag could be the determining factor in whether he returns to Chicago.

Jason Peters was arguably the Bears’ most reliable offensive lineman last season, but the future Hall of Famer isn’t expected to make his return at 40. The same can be said for Germain Ifedi, who doesn’t fit the mold that Poles is looking for in his offensive linemen. Sam Mustipher was a liability on the offensive line last season, and finding his replacement at center — be it on the roster or in free agency or the NFL draft — should be a priority.

Elsewhere, Elijah Wilkinson, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons and Adam Redmond are all slated to hit free agency. Poles could choose to re-sign some of them as depth or simply move on.

Who might join the Bears?

Poles made it clear that the offensive line would be a focal point this offseason, which means we’re likely to see plenty of movement in free agency and the NFL draft. With questions at tackle, guard and center, there are a number of names that are worth monitoring. Poles will have to decide whether or not to re-sign Daniels, who could earn a hefty contract in free agency.

Center is a position worth monitoring considering Chicago already has a player under contract in Whitehair who could return to center, a position where he’s excelled. But if they decide to keep Whitehair at guard, names like Brian Allen, Ryan Jensen, Justin Britt and Ben Jones are worth monitoring.

There are also plenty of questions about the tackle position, which many expect the Bears to address in the NFL draft. With Jenkins and Borom in place at left and right tackle, respectively, it’s all about Poles’ evaluation about where those players fit best. If Chicago decides to add a tackle int he draft, guys like Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele, UCLA’s Sean Rhyan and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann are options. There are also options in free agency, including New Orleans’ Terron Armstead and Jacksonville’s Cam Robinson.

