Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at TE?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. Next up is tight end, where Cole Kmet is the only one under contract.

Who's on the roster?

Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet took a step forward in his second season with the Bears, despite an ineffective passing offense. He had a significant uptick in production, even though it took awhile to get him going on offense. Kmet more than doubled his production from his rookie season with 60 receptions for 612 yards but no touchdowns. He also ranked eighth in targets among tight ends with 93. With Jimmy Graham hitting free agency, Kmet is the clear TE1, and the expectation is he’ll be featured heavily on offense heading into 2022.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Jimmy Graham

Jesse James

Jesper Horsted

J.P. Holtz

Kmet is currently the only tight end under contract in 2022, as Jimmy Graham, Jesse James, Jesper Horsted and J.P. Holtz are all free agents. The Bears paid Graham handsomely — even restructuring his deal to ensure he remained on the roster — although it wasn’t worth it. He finished with 14 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns, a significant decrease in production from a season ago.

It was difficult enough for former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to get Kmet and Graham going let alone the reserves, which meant James, Horsted and Holtz weren’t significant contributors. Even despite James and Horsted having chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields. James’ best game came in Week 8 against the 49ers, where he caught three passes for 38 yards and a score. Horsted was targeted just three times last season, where he caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Who might join the Bears?

Given Kmet is the only tight end currently under contract, the Bears do have some work to do on the roster. While they could look to free agency or the NFL draft, they could also turn to their current roster with guys like James and Horsted, who would come at an affordable price and serve as a complement to Kmet.

There are a handful of tight ends hitting the free-agent market, but don’t expect the Bears to break the bank as there are other positions of need that are more dire. Some tight ends slated to hit free agency include Cincinnati’s C.J. Uzomah, Miami’s Mike Gesicki, Cleveland’s David Njoku, Atlanta’s Hayden Hurst and New York’s Evan Engram.

As far as the NFL draft goes, Chicago currently has just five draft selections and needs more pressing than tight end, so the expectation is they won’t use a draft selection. But keep an eye on undrafted free agency, where the Bears could find a prospect at the conclusion of the draft.

