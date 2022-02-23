Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at ST?

The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. We’re wrapping things up with special teams, which could look different this year.

Who's on the roster?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

K Cairo Santos

LS Beau Brinkley

P Ryan Winslow

KR Khalil Herbert

PR Tarik Cohen

PR Dazz Newsome

Cairo Santos signed a three-year extension last year, and he’ll remain in place for the 2022 season. While Santos wasn’t nearly as flawless as his 2020 outing, he remains a consistent kicker for the Bears after years of instability at the position.

Chicago already made a couple of moves this offseason with the additions of long snapper Beau Brinkley and punter Ryan Winslow, who figure to factor into plans on special teams in 2022.

The Bears have some options at return specialist currently on the roster. Khalil Herbert, who impressed as a rookie, figures to serve as the primary kickoff returner in 2022. There are a few potential options at punt returner with Tarik Cohen, who’s rehabbing from a torn ACL, and Dazz Newsome, who played sparingly as a rookie. Then again, it all depends on whether or not Jakeem Grant returns in 2022.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

P Pat O’Donnell

LS Patrick Scales

PR Jakeem Grant

Once again, punter Pat O’Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales are slated to hit free agency. While the expectation was that Chicago would re-sign them to short-term deals — especially given the trio of Santos, O’Donnell and Scales has been solid for two years — that could change in 2022. The Bears signed Brinkley and Winslow early this offseason, and there’s a chance they could be replacements.

Story continues

Grant joined the Bears via trade with the Dolphins in early October, and he immediately made an impact on special teams. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for his performance on special teams, which included an impressive 97-yard punt return against the Packers. The Bears have a big decision to make about whether or not to bring him back or move on.

Who might join the Bears?

USA Today Sports

The Bears already made a couple of special teams moves with the additions of Brinkley and Winslow as long snapper and punter, which could signal the Chicago is preparing to move on from Scales and O’Donnell. Then there’s the question about whether or not they’re going to bring back Grant as punt returner, especially following his Pro Bowl and All-Pro year, along with him serving as depth at wide receiver. Aside from that, it’s hard to imagine the Bears making any special teams moves.

2022 offseason position previews

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[listicle id=501650]

1

1