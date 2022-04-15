Bears 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at safety?

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season that ushered in the start of a new era with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The hope is this Ryan-Matt duo will be able to guide the Bears back to relevance.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, Poles still has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back remain huge concerns.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 NFL draft. Next up is safety, which may not be a priority early for the Bears.

Who's on the roster?

Eddie Jackson

Dane Cruikshank

DeAndre Houston-Carson

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Bears will have someone new starting opposite Eddie Jackson. As of now, it appears free agent acquisition Dane Cruikshank has the inside track to win the job. The former Tennessee Titans safety joined the Bears this offseason. Along with Jackson, who continues to remain with the team primarily due to his lucrative contract, the only other holdover from 2021 is DeAndre Houston-Carson. The veteran has carved out a role as a key special teams player who can be a spot starter when needed.

Who departed this offseason?

Tashaun Gipson

Deon Bush

Teez Tabor

Marqui Christian

After two seasons as the team’s starting strong safety, Tashaun Gipson is likely moving on, though he has yet to sign with another team. The 31-year old had four interceptions during his tenure as a Bear. Another familiar face, Deon Bush, departed after spending his entire career in Chicago ever since he was drafted back in 2016. Bush joined the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason as a depth player. Teez Tabor followed former general manager Ryan Pace to the Atlanta Falcons and Marqui Christian is still a free agent, hoping to latch on with a new team.

Positional need: Medium

For a hot minute, it seemed as if the Bears solved their safety woes with Jackson becoming an All-Pro player back in 2018. But since he signed his contract extension after the 2019 season, he hasn’t come close to that same player. The Bears have also cycled through a few veterans that have played opposite of Jackson, unable to create a dynamic duo in the secondary. Still, with other holes and needs, it’s likely the Bears wait to address the position group until late in the NFL Draft, as well as rely on undrafted free agents after the fact.

Top draft prospects

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Kyle Hamilton is the unquestioned top prospect at the position and will likely be a first-round pick. The other top players could be available when the Bears begin picking in the second round, but it’s highly unlikely they would choose a safety that high when there are other pressing needs.

One name to watch might be Markquese Bell out of Florida A&M. Bell is known as a big hitter who could be menacing in the middle of the field. He would be an ideal compliment to Jackson and could be a nice player in Eberflus’ system, as well as fit his philosophy. He’s likely going to be picked on day three, meaning the Bears could find themselves with a solid option later in the draft.

2022 NFL draft position previews

