Bears 2022 NFL draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at defensive line?

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season that ushered in the start of a new era with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The hope is this Ryan-Matt duo will be able to guide the Bears back to relevance.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, Poles still has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back remain huge concerns.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 NFL draft. It’s time to look at the interior of the defensive line, which will feature new starters in 2022.

Who's on the roster?

There’s going to be some changes on the defensive line in 2022. Following the departures of Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols, we’re going to see some new starters. The Bears signed Justin Jones in free agency to serve as the team’s three-technique following the failed physical of Larry Ogunjobi. Right now, second-year player Khyiris Tonga appears to be the favorite for the one-technique spot, but that could change depending on what Chicago does in the draft. The Bears do have solid depth along the interior with Angelo Blackson and Mario Edwards. But there’s no denying that the interior of the defensive line took a hit this offseason.

Who departed this offseason?

Akiem Hicks

Eddie Goldman

Bilal Nichols

Margus Hunt

The Bears lost three starters in Hicks, Goldman and Nichols this offseason, which has left a hole in the interior of the defensive line. But it wasn’t a surprise given Poles is looking to build the roster his way and Eberflus needs the right pieces in place as they transition to a 4-3 defense. Hicks, 32, remains unsigned in free agency, as he could be looking for the right fit at the right price. Chicago also let Nichols test the free agent waters, and he signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears released Goldman at the start of free agency, as he was slated to have a cap hit around $11.8 million. Goldman remains a free agent.

Positional need: Moderate

When you look at where the Bears defensive line stands heading into the 2022 season, it’s hard to not be a little concerned, especially along the interior. Chicago lost three starters this offseason, and they’re turning to Jones and Tonga (who would be a first-time starter) to anchor the middle of the defensive line. With that said, there are more pressing needs this season. The Bears could be set with the interior defensive line in 2022, but it remains a concern looking to the future.

Top draft prospects

This year’s group of interior defensive linemen features some big, athletic prospects who have generated plenty of hype in this pre-draft process. The group is headlined by a pair of Georgia Bulldogs, but this is an overall deep position group.

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Devante Wyatt, Georgia

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Travis Jones, Connecticut

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

While David and Wyatt figure to be long gone, players like Leal and Winfrey could be available when Chicago’s first pick at 39 rolls around. But there are other positional needs they need to address. Some other prospects that the Bears could target include Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis and Missouri State’s Eric Johnson.

2022 NFL draft position previews

