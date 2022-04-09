Bears 2022 NFL Draft preview: Where does Chicago stand at tight end?

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season that ushered in the start of a new era with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The hope is this Ryan-Matt duo will be able to guide the Bears back to relevance.

With the NFL draft fast approaching, Poles still has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Positions like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back remain huge concerns.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 NFL draft. It’s time to look at tight ends, a position that was bolstered last week and may not be as big of a priority during the draft.

Who's on the roster?

Entering the offseason, Kmet was the only certainty at the position after he showed growth in his second season. The former Notre Dame product caught 60 passes for 612 yards, but he failed to reach the endzone. Still, he was the team’s second-leading receiver behind Darnell Mooney.

To play behind Kmet, Poles saw enough in Horsted to tender him and bring him back on a one-year deal last Monday. Though he only played six offensive snaps, Horsted scored two touchdowns during the 2021 season and could see a much bigger role in 2022 as a matchup nightmare in the passing game.

But Poles wasn’t done bolstering the position, signing former New York Jet Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin is entering his 10th season in the league and brings valuable experience to the position, able to be a threat as a pass catcher as well as contribute in run blocking.

Who departed this offseason?

After the 2021 season, the Bears elected to not bring back three of their veteran tight ends, most notably Graham. The 35-year old spent two seasons with the Bears as primarily a specialized redzone threat, catching 11 touchdowns in the regular season and one postseason score. He also was a key mentor for Kmet when he came into the league as a rookie.

James was signed to a one-year deal as a depth option last summer and developed a key connection with Justin Fields throughout the preseason. He caught seven passes for 62 yards and one score. Holtz, meanwhile, was used primarily as a fullback after being with the team since 2019. With the Bears signing former Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame, his services were no longer required and he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Positional need: Moderate

Prior to this week, you could have made an argument that tight end was a much bigger need than people realized. With Horsted back in the fold and Griffin signing as a free agent to join Kmet, the position at least has some depth. But with only three players on the roster, more can be done in the draft. The question is, will it be a priority when the Bears begin making selections?

Top draft prospects

The 2022 tight end class may not have the star power of someone like Kyle Pitts from last year’s group, but there are very good players who will likely start coming off the board in day two. The Bears could find themselves with an intriguing option later in the draft that they can’t resist.

Trey McBride

Greg Dulcich

Isaiah Likely

Cade Otten

Jeremy Ruckert

With the Bears set at the moment at the in-line tight end spot with Kmet and Griffin, they could be in the market for a versatile option. One player who could fill that role would be Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo, who visited the Bears earlier in the week. Okonkwo was the fastest tight end at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.52 40-yard time. He should be available in the later rounds and could be Poles’ choice to pair with Kmet as a developmental player.

2022 NFL draft position previews

