What the Bears should do in the 2022 NFL draft

For the last few months, draft experts, media members, and everyday fans have offered their takes and opinions on what the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles should do during the 2022 NFL draft.

When a team has many holes as the Bears, plenty of people will have opinions on how to fill them. That’s exactly what I’m going to do as well.

Poles doesn’t need my advice, seeing as I’ve never worked in a team office. But I’ll still gladly give him and everyone else my unsolicited advice on what to do during this year’s draft.

DO look to trade back if possible

Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Trading back in the NFL draft is much easier said than done. It takes two to tango and for the Bears to actually make a trade, a player needs to be available that a team feels strongly about to move up. That being said, it would be in Poles’ interest to try and move back from one of their Day 2 picks.

Even with the additional second-round pick acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers for Khalil Mack, the Bears still just have six picks in the draft. The ability to acquire additional draft capital for a team with many holes would be a good move. Trading a second-round pick to acquire more mid-round selections would be ideal in this year’s draft where there’s a lot of depth at a number of positions.

DO focus on the game tape, not the combine measurables

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL Combine is great for getting more information on player measurables and learn a bit more about what makes them tick. But sometimes it feels like teams get too enamored with what they see in the combine, both good and bad, and push aside the actual game tape. This may not always be the case and could be exaggerated, but regardless, I want the Bears to focus on game tape instead of measurables.

Take Purdue wide receiver David Bell for example. He was considered a second-round receiver after lighting up the Big Ten the last two seasons, but fell due to poor drills at the Combine. Even with those poor measurables, his success in college was undeniable and I would lean more on that production versus what he did in the “Underwear Olympics.” If a guy has “it” on the football field, don’t overthink it.

DO draft a wide receiver on Day 2

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Most teams and general managers will preach that they’re looking for the “best player available” when they’re on the clock. That’s usually easier said than done when you recognize major deficiencies at certain positions. For the Bears, one of those positions is wide receiver and lucky for them, this year’s draft class is loaded with promising players. Should the Bears keep both of their second-round picks, one of them needs to net a receiver.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears have plenty of unproven players at the position. With prospects such as George Pickens, Jahan Dotson, Christian Watson, Skyy Moore, John Metchie III, and possibly even Treylon Burks available, passing up on the opportunity to draft one of these playmakers would be neglecting Fields’ development.

Even if it’s in the third round with a player like Bell, finding a dynamic pass catcher should be a priority. Nobody is saying to sell the farm for any of these players or to move up into the first round for someone like Chris Olave or Jameson Williams, but receiver should be a priority early.

DO take multiple swings at the offensive and defensive line

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

While drafting a receiver should be a priority, the offensive and defensive lines are where teams are built for success. We know the offensive line has suffered from lackluster play as a whole the last couple of seasons and the defensive line is undergoing a facelift after a few key veterans from the past few seasons were not brought back.

The Bears only have six picks as of now and you can bet other positions such as cornerback and linebacker will be heavily considered. But if I’m Poles, I’m making sure I grab at least one lineman on both sides of the ball. Perhaps even more if additional picks can be required. Football is won in the trenches and shoring up the lines helps every other position on the field.

